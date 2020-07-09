With the hike in the price of the Suzuki Intruder 155, Suzuki Motorcycle India has now increased the prices of almost all its BS6 two-wheelers in the Indian market. The BS6 Intruder was launched in March 2020 at a price of ₹ 1.20 lakh and it is priced at ₹ 1.22 lakh. The bike sees a price hike of ₹ 2,141 to be exact. Some two-wheeler manufacturers are trying to compensate for the current slowdown in sales with marginal increase in prices of their models. In the case of the Intruder 155, it is significantly more expensive than its closest rival, which is the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 ABS, which is priced at ₹ 95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

(The BS6 Suzuki Intruder is powered a 154.9 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4-stroke engine)

The 2020 Suzuki Intruder BS6 gets the same 154.9 cc, all Aluminium 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine that is tuned to make about 13 bhp at 8,000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 13.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The motor comes paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The engine makes 0.4 bhp and 0.2 Nm less compared to the BS4 model. The motorcycle also gets the company's Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) claiming to offer improved fuel efficiency and smoother performance.

The look and design of the motorcycle stays the same as before. It retains the wide handlebar, beefy tank shrouds, split seats, dual muffler exhaust and the panel on top of the headlamp. In fact, even the colour options stay the same. The Suzuki Intruder BS6 is offered in three colour options - Metallic Matte Black / Candy Sanoma Red, Glass Sparkle Black / Metallic Matte Titanium Silver and Metallic Matte Titanium Silver.

