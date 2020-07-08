New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 155 Range Gets A Price Hike Of ₹ 2,070

Suzuki Motorcycle India has increased the prices of the Suzuki Gixxer 155 and the Suzuki Gixxer SF by Rs. 2,070. Now, the BS6 Gixxer costs Rs. 113,941 while the BS6 Gixxer SF costs Rs. 123,940. The Gixxer SF MotoGP variant costs Rs. 124,970. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The Suzuki Gixxer 155 BS6 range was launched in March 2020

Highlights

  • The Suzuki Gixxer 155 range gets a price hike of Rs. 2,070
  • The motorcycles stay the same mechanically
  • No changes in terms of design and features either

Suzuki Motorcycle India has increased the prices of the BS6 Gixxer and the BS Gixxer SF by up to ₹ 2,070. The Gixxer 155 is now priced at ₹ 113,941 while the Gixxer SF 155 is priced at ₹ 123,940. The Gixxer SF MotoGP variant costs ₹ 124,970. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The motorcycles were launched in March 2020 at respective prices of ₹ 111,871 and ₹ 121,871. The Gixxer SF MotoGP edition was launched at ₹ 122,900. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Also Read: BS6 Suzuki Access 125 Prices Hiked

Suzuki

Suzuki Bikes

Access 125

Burgman Street 125

Gixxer SF

Hayabusa

Gixxer

Intruder

Access 125 SE

Gixxer SF 250

GSX-S750

Gixxer 250

GSX R1000

V-Strom 650XT

DR-Z50

GSX-R1000R

RM-Z250

GSX S1000F

V-Strom 1000

GSX S1000

RM-Z450

gprr8bos

(The 2020 Suzuki Gixxer BS6 makes 13.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm, 13.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm)

Both motorcycles get the same 155 cc single-cylinder motor which is air-cooled and makes 13.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 13.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The power and torque output drop marginally from 14 bhp and 14 Nm on both motorcycles. The gearbox too stays the same, a 5-speed unit. Apart from the changes to the engine to make it BS6 compliant, the motorcycles stay exactly the same in all other aspects. The increase in cost could be attributed to rising input costs and to offset the low sales.

Also Read: BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street Prices Hiked

0 Comments

With the price hike, the Gixxer and the Gixxer SF is now substantially more expensive than other 160 cc bikes in the segment such as the Bajaj Pulsar NS160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the newly launched duo of Hero Xtreme 160R and the Honda X-Blade BS6. Suzuki recently increased the prices of the BS6 Access 125 and the Burgman Street by ₹ 1,700 and ₹ 1,800 respectively.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Suzuki Access 125 with Immediate Rivals

Suzuki Access 125
Suzuki
Access 125

Popular Suzuki Bikes

Suzuki Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
₹ 57,909 - 60,878 *
Suzuki Burgman Street 125
Suzuki Burgman Street 125
₹ 79,700 *
Suzuki Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
₹ 1.22 - 1.23 Lakh *
Suzuki Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
₹ 13.75 Lakh *
Suzuki Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
₹ 1.12 Lakh *
Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
₹ 1.2 Lakh *
Suzuki Access 125 SE
Suzuki Access 125 SE
₹ 68,800 - 73,400 *
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
₹ 1.74 - 1.75 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX-S750
Suzuki GSX-S750
₹ 7.47 Lakh *
Suzuki Gixxer 250
Suzuki Gixxer 250
₹ 1.63 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX R1000
Suzuki GSX R1000
₹ 19 Lakh *
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
₹ 7.46 Lakh *
Suzuki DR-Z50
Suzuki DR-Z50
₹ 2.55 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX-R1000R
Suzuki GSX-R1000R
₹ 19.81 Lakh *
Suzuki RM-Z250
Suzuki RM-Z250
₹ 7.1 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX S1000F
Suzuki GSX S1000F
₹ 12.7 Lakh *
Suzuki V-Strom 1000
Suzuki V-Strom 1000
₹ 13.45 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX S1000
Suzuki GSX S1000
₹ 12.25 Lakh *
Suzuki RM-Z450
Suzuki RM-Z450
₹ 8.31 Lakh *
View More
Jawa Forty Two 1
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Passion Pro i3S is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Passion Pro i3S is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities