Suzuki Motorcycle India has increased the prices of the BS6 Gixxer and the BS Gixxer SF by up to ₹ 2,070. The Gixxer 155 is now priced at ₹ 113,941 while the Gixxer SF 155 is priced at ₹ 123,940. The Gixxer SF MotoGP variant costs ₹ 124,970. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The motorcycles were launched in March 2020 at respective prices of ₹ 111,871 and ₹ 121,871. The Gixxer SF MotoGP edition was launched at ₹ 122,900. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

(The 2020 Suzuki Gixxer BS6 makes 13.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm, 13.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm)

Both motorcycles get the same 155 cc single-cylinder motor which is air-cooled and makes 13.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 13.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The power and torque output drop marginally from 14 bhp and 14 Nm on both motorcycles. The gearbox too stays the same, a 5-speed unit. Apart from the changes to the engine to make it BS6 compliant, the motorcycles stay exactly the same in all other aspects. The increase in cost could be attributed to rising input costs and to offset the low sales.

With the price hike, the Gixxer and the Gixxer SF is now substantially more expensive than other 160 cc bikes in the segment such as the Bajaj Pulsar NS160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the newly launched duo of Hero Xtreme 160R and the Honda X-Blade BS6. Suzuki recently increased the prices of the BS6 Access 125 and the Burgman Street by ₹ 1,700 and ₹ 1,800 respectively.

