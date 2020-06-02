Suzuki Motorcycle India has increased the prices of the BS6 Burgman Street by ₹ 1,800 in India. The Burgman Street is currently priced at ₹ 79,700 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The scooter received a price hike of ₹ 7,000 when the BS6 variant was launched. The Burgman Street BS6 continues to use the 125 cc single-cylinder motor. The engine is now fuel injected and also gets Suzuki's Eco Performance technology. It makes 8.7 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The power output stays the same on the BS6 engine but the peak torque output drops just 0.2 Nm, which is negligible actually.

(All features, engine specifications on the Burgman Street stay the same)

The Suzuki Burgman Street continues to get the same features as before. A digital instrument console which reads out the speed, odometer, two trip meters, and also comes with a fuel gauge and clock, a socket for charging mobile phones, two cubby holes, two hooks for keeping grocery bags and all and lastly a generous underseat stowage space. The scooter gets is an integrated start and kill switch, which is said to reduce emissions. The scooter is sold in the new Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red colour that also made an appearance on the Access 125 BS6. Additionally, the Burgman Street also gets an engine start/stop system, which adds to the fuel efficiency.

As far as rivals are concerned, it continues to go up against the TVS NTorq 125, Hero Maestro Edge 125 and the Yamaha Ray ZR 125 as well.

