Suzuki Motorcycle India has completed 15 years in India, and the 60th lakh two-wheeler to roll out from the plant is the recently launched Suzuki Avenis 125 cc scooter.
authorBy Carandbike Team
10-Jan-22 03:23 PM IST
Suzuki Motorcycle Rolls Out 6 Millionth Vehicle From Gurugram Plant
  • The 6 milionth (60th lakh) celebratory vehicle is a Suzuki Avenis scooter
  • The Suzuki Avenis 125 cc scooter was recently launched at Rs. 86,700
  • The Suzuki Access 125 is India's highest selling 125 cc scooter

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), the Indian two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, has rolled out its 6 millionth (60th lakh) vehicle from its manufacturing facility in Kherki Dhaula, Gurugram. The celebratory 6 millionth vehicle to roll off the production line was an unit of the recently launched Suzuki Avenis 125 cc scooter. The Avenis joins Suzuki's 125 cc scooter line-up with the bestselling Suzuki Access 125 and the Suzuki Burgman Street 125. The Avenis is targeted at young riders and is priced from Rs. 86,700 (Ex-showroom).

Also Read: Suzuki Avenis 125 cc Scooter Launched At Rs. 86,700

The Suzuki Avenis 125 aims to marry the sensibility of the Access 125 with a more exciting exterior to entice young buyers

Commenting on the milestone, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, "This year marks the completion of Suzuki Motorcycle India's 15 years in the country. It is indeed heartening to also announce the roll out of our 6 millionth Suzuki two-wheeler product in India from our Gurugram plant. We are grateful to all our customers for their trust and loyalty that they have shown in the brand. I would also like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all our dealer partners and suppliers who have continuously supported us by ensuring and delivering the quality products and services. All these efforts helped us to retain the customers' long-term belief in the brand, Suzuki two-wheelers.

This 6 millionth milestone is a testament to our continued commitment to provide superior value to our customers in India. We are delighted that we could reach this landmark despite the challenges thrown by the second wave and the global semiconductor shortage across the world."

Suzuki Motorcycle India offers a range of commuter-centric two-wheelers like the bestselling Suzuki Access 125, Suzuki Gixxer 250, Suzuki Gixxer 155, the Suzuki Burgman Street 125, as well as the new Suzuki Avenis. SMIPL started its India operations in February 2006.

Suzuki Bikes

