Suzuki Motorcycle India has increased the price of its BS6 Access 125 scooter range by ₹ 1,700. The prices now start from ₹ 68,800 and go up to ₹ 73,400. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Suzuki offers a total of five variants of the Access 125 in India and each variant gets a price hike of ₹ 1,700. The BS6 Access 125 was launched in January 2020 and received a price hike of ₹ 2,300 in March 2020. This is the second time that the scooter is getting a price hike after being launched.
Also Read: BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street Price Hiked
Suzuki Access 125
|Access 125 variants
|New Prices
|Drum Brakes CBS
|₹ 68,800
|Drum Brakes(Alloy) CBS
|₹ 70,800
|Disc Brake CBS
|₹ 71,700
|Special Edition Drum Brakes
|₹ 72,500
|Special Edition Disc Brake
|₹ 73,400
Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle India Introduces Test Ride, Deliveries & Servicing At Your Doorstep
The 124cc single-cylinder engine is now fuel-injected. While the maximum power stays the same which is 8.6 bhp at 6,750 rpm, peak torque has fallen marginally, by 0.2 Nm and now arrives 500 rpm higher. Peak torque is now rated at 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm. There are no changes to the list of features and the scooter continues to get an LED headlamp along with a part analogue part digital instrument console, external fuel lid, USB charging point on the special edition models and a storage pocket on the front apron.
The company recently introduced doorstep services such as test-ride, new vehicle delivery and vehicle servicing, through the 'Suzuki at your Doorstep' program. Suzuki says the program will be expanded across 112 cities in the country.
For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.