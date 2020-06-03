New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Suzuki Access 125 Gets A Price Hike Of ₹ 1,700 Across Range

Suzuki Motorcycle India has increased the prices of its BS6 Access 125 range by Rs. 1,700. The price of the BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street has been increased by Rs. 1,800 as well.

The BS6 Suzuki Access 125 is sold in five variants

Highlights

  • All variants of Suzuki Access 125 get a price hike of Rs. 1,700
  • This is the second price hike since the scooter was launched in Jan 2020
  • The Suzuki Burgman Street also got a price hike of Rs. 1,800

Suzuki Motorcycle India has increased the price of its BS6 Access 125 scooter range by ₹ 1,700. The prices now start from ₹ 68,800 and go up to ₹ 73,400. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Suzuki offers a total of five variants of the Access 125 in India and each variant gets a price hike of ₹ 1,700. The BS6 Access 125 was launched in January 2020 and received a price hike of ₹ 2,300 in March 2020. This is the second time that the scooter is getting a price hike after being launched.

Also Read: BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street Price Hiked

Suzuki Access 125

57,909 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Suzuki Access 125

Access 125 variants New Prices
Drum Brakes CBS ₹ 68,800
Drum Brakes(Alloy) CBS ₹ 70,800
Disc Brake CBS ₹ 71,700
Special Edition Drum Brakes ₹ 72,500
Special Edition Disc Brake ₹ 73,400

Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle India Introduces Test Ride, Deliveries & Servicing At Your Doorstep

The 124cc single-cylinder engine is now fuel-injected. While the maximum power stays the same which is 8.6 bhp at 6,750 rpm, peak torque has fallen marginally, by 0.2 Nm and now arrives 500 rpm higher. Peak torque is now rated at 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm. There are no changes to the list of features and the scooter continues to get an LED headlamp along with a part analogue part digital instrument console, external fuel lid, USB charging point on the special edition models and a storage pocket on the front apron.

ogor3a6

(The BS6 Suzuki Access 125 has received two price hikes since it was launched in January 2020)

The company recently introduced doorstep services such as test-ride, new vehicle delivery and vehicle servicing, through the 'Suzuki at your Doorstep' program. Suzuki says the program will be expanded across 112 cities in the country.

