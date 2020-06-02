Suzuki To Provide Test-Rides, Deliveries & Vehicle Service At Your Doorstep

The coronavirus lockdown has ensured that automobile manufacturers are going online to promote their sales and services. This is not only helping to promote social distancing but also attracting more consumers. In a similar initiative Suzuki motorcycles India has introduced a new way of selling and servicing vehicles through its dealerships in the country. The 'Suzuki at your Doorstep' program will enable home delivery of new bikes, test rides as well as after-sales services. Suzuki says the program will be expanded across 112 cities in the country.
Suzuki says it will soon also offer easy financing on online purchase of vehicles.
Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd said, "The online booking, doorstep delivery and service of Suzuki vehicles has been introduced keeping the safety and well-being of our customers and employees at the core of the initiative. With our online sales solution, we look forward to bring in positivity in two-wheeler segment and the overall industry post Covid-19." Additionally the company is also taking bookings for new vehicles through a toll free number.
Doorstep assistance will also be provided to fix minor faults or for regular servicing excluding washing.
The 5-step buying process will involve booking of the desired product, followed by colour selection, location and dealer selection, making the payment and finally choosing the date and time for delivery. Suzuki says it will soon also offer easy financing on online purchase of vehicles. Doorstep assistance will also be provided to fix minor faults or for regular servicing excluding washing. Customers within 5 km radius of the dealership can also avail doorstep vehicle pick up and drop option. Additionally, test-rides vehicles will be properly sanitized to ensure everyone's safety and limit human contact.
