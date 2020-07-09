New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 Range Gets A Price Hike

Suzuki Gixxer 250 range gets a price hike after Suzuki increased prices for the Gixxer 155 recently. Both motorcycles, the Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250 get a price hike of Rs. 2,041. The BS6 Gixxer 250 is now priced at Rs. 165,441 while the Gixxer SF 250 is priced at Rs. 176,140.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
All models of the Suzuki Gixxer 250 range get a price hike of Rs. 2,041

Highlights

  • The BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 is priced at Rs. 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
  • The BS6 Gixxer SF 250 is priced at Rs. 1.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
  • There are no updates to the engine or the design

Suzuki Motorcycle India has increased the prices of the Gixxer 250 range in India. The BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 is now priced at ₹ 165,441 while the Gixxer SF 250 is priced at ₹ 176,140. The BS6 Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP edition is now priced at ₹ 176,941. (All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). All three bikes get a price hike of ₹ 2,041. Suzuki recently increased the price of the BS6 Gixxer 155 range along with the BS6 Access and the BS6 Burgman Street scooters as well.

Also Read: BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 155 Range Gets A Price Hike

Suzuki

Suzuki Bikes

Access 125

Burgman Street 125

Gixxer SF

Hayabusa

Gixxer

Intruder

Access 125 SE

Gixxer SF 250

GSX-S750

Gixxer 250

GSX R1000

V-Strom 650XT

DR-Z50

GSX-R1000R

RM-Z250

GSX S1000F

V-Strom 1000

GSX S1000

RM-Z450

baduiago

(Prices for the BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 Range now start at ₹ 165,411)

The power and torque output of the BS6 Gixxer 250 has gone through a few changes after the switch to BS6 regulations. The 249 cc, single overhead cam, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine now makes the same 26 bhp, but comes in at a slightly higher 9,300 rpm. Peak torque has gone down by 0.4 Nm, from 22.6 Nm to 22.2 Nm on the BS6 model, but it arrives 200 rpm earlier, at 7,300 rpm. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox.

Also Read: BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 Range Launched In India

0 Comments

The design on the motorcycle stays unchanged and in terms of features, the motorcycle gets LED headlamps, fully digital instrument console, chrome-tipped dual-port muffler, split seats, dual-channel ABS and more. In terms of rivals, the BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 range goes up against the likes of the Bajaj Dominar 250 and the Yamaha FZ 25 which is yet to be launched in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Suzuki Access 125 with Immediate Rivals

Suzuki Access 125
Suzuki
Access 125

Popular Suzuki Bikes

Suzuki Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
₹ 57,909 - 60,878 *
Suzuki Burgman Street 125
Suzuki Burgman Street 125
₹ 79,700 *
Suzuki Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
₹ 1.24 - 1.25 Lakh *
Suzuki Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
₹ 13.75 Lakh *
Suzuki Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
₹ 1.14 Lakh *
Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
₹ 1.2 Lakh *
Suzuki Access 125 SE
Suzuki Access 125 SE
₹ 68,800 - 73,400 *
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
₹ 1.74 - 1.75 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX-S750
Suzuki GSX-S750
₹ 7.47 Lakh *
Suzuki Gixxer 250
Suzuki Gixxer 250
₹ 1.63 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX R1000
Suzuki GSX R1000
₹ 19 Lakh *
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
₹ 7.46 Lakh *
Suzuki DR-Z50
Suzuki DR-Z50
₹ 2.55 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX-R1000R
Suzuki GSX-R1000R
₹ 19.81 Lakh *
Suzuki RM-Z250
Suzuki RM-Z250
₹ 7.1 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX S1000F
Suzuki GSX S1000F
₹ 12.7 Lakh *
Suzuki V-Strom 1000
Suzuki V-Strom 1000
₹ 13.45 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX S1000
Suzuki GSX S1000
₹ 12.25 Lakh *
Suzuki RM-Z450
Suzuki RM-Z450
₹ 8.31 Lakh *
View More
Jawa 300 4
x
Tesla 'Very Close' To Level 5 Autonomous Driving Technology, Says Elon Musk
Tesla 'Very Close' To Level 5 Autonomous Driving Technology, Says Elon Musk
MG Hector Plus vs MG Hector: What's Different
MG Hector Plus vs MG Hector: What's Different
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities