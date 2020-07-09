BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 Range Gets A Price Hike

Suzuki Motorcycle India has increased the prices of the Gixxer 250 range in India. The BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 is now priced at ₹ 165,441 while the Gixxer SF 250 is priced at ₹ 176,140. The BS6 Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP edition is now priced at ₹ 176,941. (All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). All three bikes get a price hike of ₹ 2,041. Suzuki recently increased the price of the BS6 Gixxer 155 range along with the BS6 Access and the BS6 Burgman Street scooters as well.

Also Read: BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 155 Range Gets A Price Hike

(Prices for the BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 Range now start at ₹ 165,411)

The power and torque output of the BS6 Gixxer 250 has gone through a few changes after the switch to BS6 regulations. The 249 cc, single overhead cam, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine now makes the same 26 bhp, but comes in at a slightly higher 9,300 rpm. Peak torque has gone down by 0.4 Nm, from 22.6 Nm to 22.2 Nm on the BS6 model, but it arrives 200 rpm earlier, at 7,300 rpm. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox.

Also Read: BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 Range Launched In India

The design on the motorcycle stays unchanged and in terms of features, the motorcycle gets LED headlamps, fully digital instrument console, chrome-tipped dual-port muffler, split seats, dual-channel ABS and more. In terms of rivals, the BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 range goes up against the likes of the Bajaj Dominar 250 and the Yamaha FZ 25 which is yet to be launched in India.

