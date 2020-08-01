Two-Wheeler Sales July 2020: Suzuki Motorcycle Registers 49.62 Per Cent Drop In Domestic Sales

Suzuki Motorcycle India released its sales numbers for July 2020 and the domestic sales see a drop of 49.62 per cent with the company selling 31,421 units in comparison to 62,366 units selling in July 2019. Suzuki exported 2,991 units in July 2020, which is a drop of 56.46 per cent compared to 6,870 units exported in July 2019. Suzuki recorded a 37 per cent jump in July 2020 sales compared to the sales in June 2020. The company hope to reach its pre-COVID-19 sales and production figures August 2020 onwards.

Also Read: Mumbai Police Adds 10 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Units To Its Fleet

(The Mumbai Police recently added 10 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 motorcycles to its Fleet)

Commenting on the sales performance, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, "With the unlock phase, the automobile industry is now marching towards normalcy in terms of production, distribution and sales while continuing to adhere to all the precautionary measures. From August 2020, we will try our best to achieve Pre-Covid-19 production and sales volume. We at SMIPL follow detailed operating guidelines in addition to the Government norms and regulations emphasizing on social distancing and making wearing of masks mandatory for all employees at all times."

Also Read: Suzuki Rolls Out 5 Millionth Two-Wheeler From Its Gurugram Plant

(Earlier in July 2020, Suzuki rolled out the 5 millionth two-wheeler from its plant in Gurugram, Haryana)

Suzuki believes that the gradual uptick in sales from June 2020 is due to the company's doorstep sales and after-sales service program called 'Suzuki at your doorstep. The company has enabled digital sales on its website as well. Earlier in July 2020, the company rolled out five millionth two-wheeler from its plant in Gurugram, Haryana, which was a Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 in MotoGP colours. Suzuki Motorcycle is a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Co. Japan and it began its India operations in February 2006. It took the company 14 years to reach the 5 million production mark.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.