New Cars and Bikes in India

Two-Wheeler Sales July 2020: Suzuki Motorcycle Registers 49.62 Per Cent Drop In Domestic Sales

Suzuki Motorcycle India sold a total of 31,421 units domestically in July 2020 along with exporting 2,991 units. Year-on-year, the domestic sales dropped 49.62 per cent with the company selling 62,366 units in India in July 2019.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Suzuki sold 31,421 units in total in the month of July 2020

Highlights

  • Suzuki Motorcycle India sold 31,421 units domestically in July 2020
  • It exported a total of 2,991 units in July 2020
  • The company hopes to see an increase in sales from August 2020

Suzuki Motorcycle India released its sales numbers for July 2020 and the domestic sales see a drop of 49.62 per cent with the company selling 31,421 units in comparison to 62,366 units selling in July 2019. Suzuki exported 2,991 units in July 2020, which is a drop of 56.46 per cent compared to 6,870 units exported in July 2019. Suzuki recorded a 37 per cent jump in July 2020 sales compared to the sales in June 2020. The company hope to reach its pre-COVID-19 sales and production figures August 2020 onwards.

Also Read: Mumbai Police Adds 10 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Units To Its Fleet

Suzuki

Suzuki Bikes

Access 125

Hayabusa

Gixxer

Burgman Street 125

Gixxer SF

Intruder

Access 125 SE

Gixxer SF 250

GSX-S750

Gixxer 250

GSX R1000

V-Strom 650XT

DR-Z50

GSX-R1000R

RM-Z250

GSX S1000F

V-Strom 1000

GSX S1000

RM-Z450

4mepqrc

(The Mumbai Police recently added 10 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 motorcycles to its Fleet)

Commenting on the sales performance, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, "With the unlock phase, the automobile industry is now marching towards normalcy in terms of production, distribution and sales while continuing to adhere to all the precautionary measures. From August 2020, we will try our best to achieve Pre-Covid-19 production and sales volume. We at SMIPL follow detailed operating guidelines in addition to the Government norms and regulations emphasizing on social distancing and making wearing of masks mandatory for all employees at all times."

Also Read: Suzuki Rolls Out 5 Millionth Two-Wheeler From Its Gurugram Plant

2lgaejgc

(Earlier in July 2020, Suzuki rolled out the 5 millionth two-wheeler from its plant in Gurugram, Haryana)

0 Comments

Suzuki believes that the gradual uptick in sales from June 2020 is due to the company's doorstep sales and after-sales service program called 'Suzuki at your doorstep. The company has enabled digital sales on its website as well. Earlier in July 2020, the company rolled out five millionth two-wheeler from its plant in Gurugram, Haryana, which was a Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 in MotoGP colours. Suzuki Motorcycle is a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Co. Japan and it began its India operations in February 2006. It took the company 14 years to reach the 5 million production mark.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Suzuki Access 125 with Immediate Rivals

Suzuki Access 125
Suzuki
Access 125

Popular Suzuki Bikes

Suzuki Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
₹ 57,909 - 60,878 *
Suzuki Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
₹ 13.75 Lakh *
Suzuki Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
₹ 1.14 Lakh *
Suzuki Burgman Street 125
Suzuki Burgman Street 125
₹ 79,700 *
Suzuki Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
₹ 1.24 - 1.25 Lakh *
Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
₹ 1.26 Lakh *
Suzuki Access 125 SE
Suzuki Access 125 SE
₹ 68,800 - 73,400 *
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
₹ 1.74 - 1.75 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX-S750
Suzuki GSX-S750
₹ 7.47 Lakh *
Suzuki Gixxer 250
Suzuki Gixxer 250
₹ 1.63 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX R1000
Suzuki GSX R1000
₹ 19 Lakh *
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
₹ 7.46 Lakh *
Suzuki DR-Z50
Suzuki DR-Z50
₹ 2.55 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX-R1000R
Suzuki GSX-R1000R
₹ 19.81 Lakh *
Suzuki RM-Z250
Suzuki RM-Z250
₹ 7.1 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX S1000F
Suzuki GSX S1000F
₹ 12.7 Lakh *
Suzuki V-Strom 1000
Suzuki V-Strom 1000
₹ 13.45 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX S1000
Suzuki GSX S1000
₹ 12.25 Lakh *
Suzuki RM-Z450
Suzuki RM-Z450
₹ 8.31 Lakh *
View More
Jawa Perak 1
x
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Car Sales July 2020: MG Motor India Registers 40 Per Cent Increase
Car Sales July 2020: MG Motor India Registers 40 Per Cent Increase
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Citroen Begins Trial Production Of The C5 Aircross In India
Citroen Begins Trial Production Of The C5 Aircross In India
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities