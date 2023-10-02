Two-Wheeler Sales September 2023: Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers 13 Per Cent Growth Over September 2022

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has released its sales figures for September 2023. During the month, the company achieved sales of 97,936 units, marking a year-over-year growth rate of 13 per cent compared to September 2022. However, compared to August 2023, the brand experienced a 5.2 per cent month-over-month decline in sales.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki India Has Over 3.2 Lakh Pending Orders Right Now

Highlighting the domestic market, SMIPL reported domestic sales of 83,798 units, which signifies an impressive 16 per cent growth when compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. Moreover, exports accounted for the remainder of the total sales.

Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle India To Host 'Suzuki Matsuri 2023' Event in New Delhi

Commenting on the sales performance, Devashish Handa, EVP-Sales, Marketing, and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., said, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our cherished customers, esteemed business partners, and dedicated team members for their endless support. The strong demand for our products in India has been instrumental in our sustained growth. We are confident to remain on the growth trajectory in the coming months and are committed to delivering exceptional customer service with meticulous attention to detail.”