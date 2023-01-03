Two-Wheeler Sales December 2022: Ola Electric Reports Sales Of Over 25,000 Units

Ola Electric reported its monthly sales numbers for December 2022 with over 25,000 units sold – a record for an EV maker in the country. This marked the third straight month of sales crossing the 20,000-unit mark for 2022. The number was also the company’s best ever in a single month as well as a new high in the electric two-wheeler segment.

The EV start-up said that it now held a 30 per cent market share in the electric two-wheeler segment.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola Electric, said, “At Ola, we are committed to Mission Electric and have managed to drive EV adoption and penetration across the country. Ola is now the largest as well as the fastest growing EV company in the country. If last year has shown us the true potential of India’s EV market, next year is poised to open the floodgates for EVs in the country.”

Ola’s strong numbers have come on the back of an expanding network of experience centres across the country as well as new product launches. The electric scooter manufacturer launched the new Ola S1 and Ola S1 Air in India in the second half of 2022 to cater to a new set of customers. The company also opened over 100 experience centres across India by end December with plans to have 200 such centres up and running by the end of March 2023.

The company also has ambitious plans in the coming years including launching more models in the two-wheeler segment as well as branching out into the four-wheeler space with an in-house developed electric cars by 2025.