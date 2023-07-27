Ultraviolette Trademarks X44 Name; Could Be Used For Upcoming Electric Motorcycle

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler start-p Ultraviolette Automotive has recently trademarked the name ‘X44’ in India. This development has led to speculation about the company’s possible new electric two-wheeler. The news follows a few months after the start-up's launch of its maiden model, the Ultraviolette F77. The X44 trademark document indicates that the name could be used for either a new electric motorcycle, or even a scooter, which could help diversify Ultraviolette’s portfolio and add to its volumes.

Currently, there is minimal information available about the X44. However, it's likely that Ultraviolette will evaluate a more accessible performance-oriented motorcycle, which will be in line with the F77.



Ultraviolette’s F77 was launched in 2022 in three variants: Standard, Recon, and Limited, priced at Rs. 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom), Rs. 4.55 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs. 5.50 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Only 77 units of the Limited edition were produced, which have already been sold out.

The Recon variant of F77 features a 10.3 kWh integrated Lithium-ion battery design producing 95 Nm of peak torque and 38 bhp of peak power. It stands as India’s only high-performance electric motorbike with an industry-leading IDC range of 307 kilometres. Ultraviolette also offers an impressive 8-year/1,00,000-kilometre warranty option.