Upcoming Car Launches In December 2020

While 2020 is almost at its end and we have already seen several new launches this year, it's far from over. So, here's the list of upcoming cars which are set to go on sale in India in December 2020.

By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
Here's the list of upcoming cars which are set to go on sale in India in December 2020.

Highlights

  • The new Nissan Magnite will be launched on December 2, 2020
  • The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine will be launched by the end of 2020
  • The new Audi S5 Sportback is also expected to be launched next month

The year 2020 is almost coming to its end, and it has been a difficult year for the automotive industry, to put it gently. Nonetheless, the past few months and the festive season has shown us that the auto sector is moving towards recovery. We have already seen several important launches this year like the new-gen Hyundai i20, Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV, the Audi Q2, and the Kia Sonet to name just a few. That said, we are yet to witness a few more car launches before the year ends and here's the list of upcoming cars which are set to go on sale in India in December 2020.

Nissan Magnite

meh8k9no

The Nissan Magnite is slated to be launched on December 2, 2020

We have been waiting for the Nissan Magnite ever since the company unveiled the concept car in July 2020. We have already seen the car, driven it, and told you all about it in our review, which you can check out here. The new Magnite will be offered in four key trims - XE, XL, XV and XV Premium, which are further classified into 20 different grades, based on optional trims, along with engine and transmission choices. The SUV will come with two petrol engine options - a 1.0 litre naturally aspirated motor and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox for both the engines, however, the turbo petrol unit also comes with an optional CVT automatic unit.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review

The company has already announced a launch date for its first subcompact SUV for India, and prices for the new Nissan Magnite will be announced on December 2, 2020. While official bookings will begin on December 2, select dealerships in Mumbai and Delhi are already accepting unofficial pre-orders for a token of ₹ 25,000.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Prices Leaked Online Before India Launch

Audi S5 Sportback

Audi India had announced the arrival of the S5 Sportback last month, at the launch of the new Audi Q2, with a teaser image confirming a November 2020 launch. However, right now it appears like the launch might have been postponed to December. However, the company has recently added the car to its India website, which indicates that the launch is imminent. The new Audi S5 Sportback will be the sixth and last launch from the Ingolstadt-based carmaker in India for the year 2020.

Also Read: Audi Q2 Launched In India

cuiti5b4

The Audi S5 Sportback will be launched this year itself, and we expect it to go on sale in December

The upcoming Audi S5 Sportback will also be petrol-only model, and it will be powered by a 3.0-litre TFSI engine that delivers 349 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission, propelling the coupe sedan to sprint from 0-100 kmph in about 4.5 seconds. The Audi S5 Sportback also comes with sport suspension, along with standard Audi drive select with four different modes - comfort, auto, dynamic and individual.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine or sedan is possibly one of the most anticipated luxury cars for 2020. We saw it at the 2020 Auto Expo and Mercedes-Benz India was supposed to launch it in April, however, due to the pandemic and the resultant lockdown, the launch has got delayed. However, the company's MD and CEO, Martin Schwenk had confirmed in October that the A-Class will go on sale in India by end of 2020, so we have our fingers crossed for a December launch.

8em2q7ds

Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO, Martin Schwenk had confirmed that the A-Class Sedan will go on sale in India by end of 2020,

The new A-Class sedan will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options, while the AMG A 35 is possibly slated for a 2021 launch. The engine details are yet to be announced, but with regards to its features, the car will come with LED headlamps, LED taillights, MBUX system with Mercedes Me Connect, split screens for the console and infotainment system borrowed from the automaker's larger cars, as well as dual-zone climate control, memory seats and more.

Right now, these are the only car launches we are absolutely sure about, however, we will add more cars to this list as and when more details emerge. So till then, keep watching this space.

