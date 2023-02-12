Upcoming Car Launches In February 2023

The year 2023 is off to a good start. We have already seen a couple of new car launches in the month of January, and February will welcome a bunch of new cars as well. While there could be several models that are likely to go on sale in India this month, these are some of the cars that we know for a fact will be launched over the next couple of weeks.

Audi Q3 Sportback

Audi India is all set to launch the Sportback version of its entry-level SUV, the Q3, this month. The coupe-SUV has been on sale in other markets for a while now, and the company has already opened pre-bookings for the Q3 Sportback for a token of Rs. 2 lakh. In terms of specifications, the upcoming Audi Q3 Sportback is powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI turbocharged petrol engine that makes about 188 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 7-speed S-tronic automatic transmission. We expect the coupe SUV to be launched priced between Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 55 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Citroen eC3 Electric

This month Citroen too will launch its first electric vehicle for the Indian market – the Citroen eC3. The new small electric vehicle is based on the company’s premium hatchback, the Citroen C3, and comes with one 29.2 kWh battery pack offering a range of 320 km (As Per MIDC Cycle). The battery powers a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor to produce about 56 bhp and 143 Nm of torque. We have already reviewed the new EV, which you can find on the car&bike website. We expect the hatch to start at Rs. 9 lakh, ex-showroom and at that price it will become a good desirable alternative to the Tiago EV.

Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel

Last year, Toyota temporarily stopped the production of the Innova Crysta to focus on the launch of the new Innova Hycross, which is essentially the third-generation version of the MPV. However, the company had confirmed that it will continue to sell the Innova Crysta in a diesel-only guise. And as promised, the company recently opened bookings for the Innova Crysta diesel for a token of Rs. 50,000, while the price announcement is expected to happen later this month. Powering the MPV is the same 2.4-litre diesel engine as before, which makes 148 bhp and 343 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard that sends power to the rear wheels. It will also comply with the upcoming RDE (Real Driving Emission) norms.