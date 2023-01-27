Toyota Reintroduces Innova Crysta With Diesel-Only Variants; Bookings Open At Rs. 50,000

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has reintroduced its highly popular MPV, the Innova Crysta for the 2023 model year. The MPV, with was temporarily discontinued last year, now comes with a host of updates and will be offered in four diesel-only variants with a manual transmission as standard. The company has begun accepting customer bookings for a token of Rs. 50,000, while price announcement and commencement of deliveries will be announced later. Toyota will offer both 7- and 8-seater versions of the MPV.

Last year, Toyota temporarily stopped the production of the Innova Crysta to focus on the launch of the new Innova Hycross, which is essentially the third-generation version of the MPV. However, the company had confirmed that it will continue to sell the Innova Crysta in a diesel-only guise. This is because the Hycross only comes in petrol and strong hybrid versions, and there is still a huge demand for diesel Innovas in the fleet segment.

The 2023 Innova Crysta will be offered only with a diesel-manual set-up.

(Old Innova Crysta image used for representation only).

Commenting on the announcement, Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “The iconic Innova’s journey in India has been dotted with milestones since its launch in 2005. Apart from being an undisputed segment leader, this vehicle, in all its avatars has been immensely appreciated across the country and has cemented the Quality, Durability and Reliability attributes of Toyota in the Indian market. As we open the bookings for the New Innova Crysta Diesel today, we would like to share with our customers that their favourite MPV is now available in four grades. This vehicle is a perfect choice for customers preferring a rugged and practical vehicle, well known for its unparalleled comfort and safety.”

The recently introduced Innova Hycross only comes in petrol and petrol strong hybrid options.

The 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta comes in four variants – G, GX, VX, and ZX, and while the first three options are offered in both 7- and 8-seater cabin layouts, the top-end ZX is only offered in 7-seater options with captain seats for the second row. Powering the MPV is the same 2.4-litre diesel engine as before, which makes 148 bhp and 343 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard that sends power to the rear wheels.

Also Read: Toyota Innova HyCross Review: Hybrid Theory

Visually, the Innova Crysta does come with some noticeable updates, which include a new, slightly more compact grille with slimmer chrome surrounds, and a new, more muscular front bumper with redesigned foglamps. The headlamps remain largely similar to the previous version and you also get the same alloy wheels as before. Toyota hasn’t released any photos of the cabin however, we do expect to see some updates. In terms of features, the MPV gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, TFT MID for the instrument cluster, a rear auto AC system, an 8-way power adjustable driver seat, smart entry, and ambient lighting. Other features include - leather seats offered in either all-black or camel tan, one-touch tumble second-row seats, and rear tray tables.