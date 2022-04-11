2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Teased; Bookings Open

Maruti Suzuki has teased the XL6 facelift for the first time along with opening bookings for the MPV. The carmaker has previewed its upcoming refreshed premium MPV via a short aerial video on social media and a top-down picture showcasing the MPV's roof and bonnet. Both give away little as to the changes made to the car. The booking amount is set at Rs 11,000 with a launch likely before the end of the month.

“The all-new XL6 embodies Nexa's vision of being an aspirational lifestyle brand and creating an indulgent driving experience. It appeals to the discerning Nexa buyer who is looking for a perfect mix of style, comfort, performance and sophistication. We have seen demand grow for premium MPVs over the past couple of years. We are confident that the all-new XL6 with its bold styling, host of new and advanced technologies along with enhanced safety will deliver an indulgent and stylish experience for our NEXA customers” said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

Teasers give away little about the extent of cosmetic changes.

The teasers reveal some of the cosmetic elements that have been carried forward such as the silver-finished roof rails and silver-finished skid plate on the rear bumper though we can't tell from the distance of the car and the angles if the bumper shape has been revised. While we can't yet confirm all details expect the updated XL6 to get some design updates such as a revised grille, refreshed LED headlamps and taillights along with revised front and rear bumpers and new alloy wheels.

Inside, expect the cabin to get minor cosmetic changes over the outgoing model along with some feature additions. Maruti has confirmed that the updated XL6 will come with connected car tech so one can expect it to come with Maruti's new SmartPlay Pro infotainment system aside from tech carried over from the outgoing model.

As with the refreshed Ertiga, the new XL6 will get Maruti's new 1.5-litre DualJet petrol engine equipped with the company's Progressive Smart Hybrid Technology. While Maruti is yet to confirm engine output figures one could expect a bump up in power – similar to what we saw with the company's 1.2-litre DualJet engine – with torque likely remaining unchanged. As before, expect both manual and automatic gearbox options with the latter being Maruti's new 6-speed automatic gearbox set to be made available on the upcoming refreshed Ertiga.