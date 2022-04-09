Maruti Suzuki India is gearing up for the launch of the 2022 Ertiga facelift, and pre-bookings for the updated MPV have already begun. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift is expected to be launched towards the end of April, and now ahead of its launch, details about the MPV's variants and colour options have leaked online. As per the leaked information, the upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be offered in four trims - LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+. The optional 6-speed automatic transmission will be offered with the VXI, ZXI and ZXI+ trims, while the CNG version, which was earlier only offered in the VXI trim will now also come in the ZXI variant.

Also Read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift Teased, Pre-Bookings Open

Maruti Suzuki India will also be offering a Tour variant of the 2022 Ertiga for the taxi segment, which will come in both petrol and CNG options, with a manual transmission as standard. In terms of colour choices, the updated Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will come in seven colour options - Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Magma Grey, Auburn Red, Prime Oxford Blue, Pearl Dignity Brown and Midnight Black shades.

Also Read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift To Be Launched In Second Week Of April

2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift Variant Details And Colour Options Leaked

Pre-bookings for the 2022 Ertiga are already underway for a token of Rs. 11,000, and we would expect deliveries to begin as soon as the MPV is launched. Visually, the MPV will come with a refreshed face, featuring a new grille, and revised headlamps with LED projector units. We also get a partial look at the new bumper which looks quite muscular and is accentuated by the bold lines in the hood and profile of the MPV. In terms of features, the Ertiga will get the new 7-inch display with SmartPlay Pro Touch Screen Infotainment System, featuring Suzuki Connect, Maruti's connected car technology.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Achieves New Milestone As Sales Cross 7.5 Lakh Units

Visually, the 2022 Ertiga will come with a refreshed face, featuring a new grille, and revised headlamps with LED projector units

Also Read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift India Debut Soon

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift will come with the next-gen K-series 1.5-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine paired with the company Smart Hybrid technology. In addition to the new powertrain, Maruti Suzuki is introducing an advanced 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters as well, finally saying goodbye to the slow and ageing 4-speed unit. Of course, there will be a manual version as well and, most likely the existing 5-speed unit.

Source: TeamBHP