2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift Teased, Pre-Bookings Open

Maruti Suzuki has released the first teaser image of the new 2022 Ertiga facelift, and pre-bookings for the MPV have also commenced across India, for a token of Rs. 11,000. This is the first midcycle update for the second-generation Ertiga which was launched in November 2018, and the company has made some extensive changes to the vehicle. The MPV will come with refreshed design and styling, along with a bunch of new and updated features and tech. Although this is essentially a midcycle update, Maruti is calling it the next-gen Ertiga because now the MPV comes with the new-gen K-Series 1.5-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, and an all-new 6-speed automatic transmission.

Announcing the commencement of bookings for the 2022 Ertiga facelift, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "With over 750,000 delighted customers, Ertiga has been a game-changer in India's MPV market. We are pleased to introduce the Next-Gen Ertiga, that redefines style, space, technology, safety, comfort and convenience of travelling together. The Next-Gen Ertiga will have thoughtful new-age features, an upgraded powertrain and advanced 6-speed automatic transmission. We are confident that the Next-Gen Ertiga will further delight customers, offering them a more fuel-efficient, powerful, technologically advanced and stylish companion for long journeys together with their loved ones."

The 2022 Ertiga facelift will come with a refreshed face, featuring a new grille, and revised headlamps with LED projector units

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift will come with the next-gen K-series 1.5-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine paired with the company Smart Hybrid technology. In addition to the new powertrain, Maruti Suzuki is introducing an advanced 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters as well, finally saying goodbye to the slow and ageing 4-speed unit. Of course, there will be a manual version as well and, most likely the existing 5-speed unit. Also, there will be a CNG version as well, which will now be available in the ZXI variant as well.

Talking about the new Ertiga, CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India, added, "The Next-Gen Ertiga has been elegantly designed and equipped with an all-new K-series efficient powertrain and modern features to deliver an enjoyable driving experience while ensuring the safety of loved ones."

The profile of the new 2022 Ertiga comes with some bold character lines and we also expect to see some new allow wheels

Visually, the 2022 Ertiga facelift will come with a refreshed face, featuring a new grille, and revised headlamps with LED projector units. We also get a partial look at the new bumper which looks quite muscular and is accentuated by the bold lines in the hood and profile of the MPV. In terms of features, the Ertiga will get the new 7-inch display with SmartPlay Pro Touch Screen Infotainment System, featuring Suzuki Connect, Maruti's connected car technology. While the launch date hasn't been announced yet, considering the bookings have begun, we expect the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to go on sale towards the end of April.