Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Achieves New Milestone As Sales Cross 7.5 Lakh Units

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is one of the most popular MPVs in India and has now achieved a new milestone with sales crossing 7.5 lakh units. The landmark figure was achieved in 10 years since the first generation went on sale in 2012. The announcement comes at a time when the company is all set to introduce a mid-cycle facelift in the coming days. Maruti Suzuki says that the MPV has managed to maintain market leadership over the last four years in the segment. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was originally offered in petrol and diesel engine options, along with a CNG variant. However, the diesel version was discontinued following the transition to BS6 norms. It's also the only MPV in the segment to get a CNG variant at present.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga got its recent update in 2019.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Achieves New Milestone As Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Units

On the side-lines of announcing the arrival of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Eritga, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “With over 750,000 delighted customers, Ertiga has been a game-changer in India's MPV market.”

CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Ertiga's continued success in the market is a testament to its undisputed reign as one of India's most loved MPV.”

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the only MPV in the segment to receive a CNG variant.

Also Read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift Teased, Pre-Bookings Open

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga hit the 2.5 lakh sales milestone at the end of FY2015-16, and the company took a little over four years to hit the 5.5 lakh sales mark. The 7.5 lakh sales mark comes within the decade of the car arriving in the market. The MPV offers a more affordable and frugal option over the best-selling Toyota Innova when it originally arrived, not to forget the price advantage it commands over the latter. At present, the model also competes with the Renault Triber and Mahindra Marazzo in the segment, as well as the newly arrived Kia Carens.