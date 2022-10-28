Upcoming Car Launches In India In 2022

The year 2022 is about to end in a couple of months. The auto industry saw a lot of action this year as far as new launches are concerned and there is more to go before the year ends. Here's a list of all the new car launches expected by the end of this year.

BYD Atto 3

The BYD Atto 3 electric EV is likely to be launched this December and the company is already accepting its bookings for a token amount of Rs. 50,000. The new BYD Atto 3 is built on the company's e-Platform 3.0 designed exclusively for pure electric vehicles. The electric SUV also support DC fast charging and the battery pack can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 50 minutes, while the same with an AC charger would take around 9.5 to 10 hours. The Atto 3 comes with a permanent magnet synchronous motor that makes around 150 kW or 201 bhp and develops 310 Nm of peak torque.

Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota recently teased the India-bound Innova Hycross ahead of its global debut slated for November 2022. The all-new Toyota Innova Hycross MPV has been spotted testing in India as well and will be introduced with the refreshed exterior styling. It will also boast new interior and an all-new hybrid powertrain. it will be underpinned by monocoque architecture and will have a front-wheel-drive layout. India launch of the Toyota Innova Hycross is likely to happen soon after its global debut.

Mercedes-Benz GLB

The Mercedes-Benz GLB has been a long time coming. The model made its global debut in 2020 and Mercedes will likely launch its seven-seater GLB SUV in India this December. The SUV could make its debut alongside its electric iteration, the EQB, which is also due for a launch by this December. It will likely be sold as a CBU in our market.

Mercedes-Benz EQB

The Mercedes EQB made its global debut in April 2021 and as already mentioned, it will make its way to India by the end of this year. It will become the first all-electric seven-seater in the country and will likely be sold in the range-topping trim. The top-end Mercedes-Benz GLB 350 4Matic meanwhile delivers 288 bhp and 520 Nm. The EQB is offered with two battery pack options - a 66.5 kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed WLTP range of around 330 km and a 70.7 kWh unit that delivers a WLTP claimed range of around 391 km.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

The fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee will be launched on November 11, 2022. Jeep India released the first official teaser for the SUV last month and announced the launch details. Like the existing models in the company's line-up, the upcoming Jeep Grand Cherokee will also be produced in India, so we expect it to arrive via the CKD (completely knocked-down) route.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The flagship model for Hyundai worldwide is undoubtedly the new EV - the Hyundai IONIQ 5. carandbike was the first to confirm that the electric crossover will come to India as part of Hyundai's massive 6-model, Rs. 4000 crore EV strategy for our market. The IONIQ 5 will be the first off the E-GMP cars.

MG Hector Facelift

MG Motor India is gearing up to launch the new Hector facelift in our market by the end of this year and has started teasing the updated SUV ahead of its debut. The company had teased its massive touchscreen earlier this month claiming it'll be the biggest touchscreen in any car ever, and now the brand has released a new teaser image giving us an idea of modifications made to the Hector's front end. The 2022 MG Hector facelift will get an all-new bigger and bolder looking argyle inspired diamond mesh radiator grille which will be flanked by the LED headlights and LED daytime running lights (DRLs) up top.

Maserati MC20

It was in September 2020 we first saw the new Maserati MC20 mild-hybrid Supercar and now the Italian carmaker is all set to bring it to our shores by the end of this year. Maserati is gearing up to launch the MC20 in India in the Q3 of 2022 and obviously it will be sold as a completely built unit (CBU) or fully imported model.

