Maserati MC20 To Launch In India In Q3 2022

It was in September 2020 we first saw the new Maserati MC20 mild-hybrid Supercar and now the Italian carmaker is all set to bring it to our shores this year itself. Maserati is gearing up to launch the MC20 in India in the Q3 of 2022 and obviously it will be sold as a completely built unit (CBU) or fully imported model. With the MC20, Maserati is actually celebrating the brand's return to racing and on cue, the 'MC' in MC20 stands for Maserati Corse, which is Italian-speak for racing. The numerical '20' denotes the year 2020 when the car made its global debut and the brand returned to racing.

At the rear it gets a horizontal taillight strip and a massive diffuser.

The Maserati MC20 keeps the classic low stance sports car looks very much intact and gets doors that open upwards. A generous amount of carbon fibre has been used in its construction keeping a check on its weight, and it tips the scales at about 1,500 kg, which in-turn favours its dynamics. The massive grille upfront along with those curtains resonate with its aggressive character while plenty of muscles around its hood and on the wheel arches echo a sense of boldness to its design. It's not particularly angular or chiselled to look at as the design language is inclined towards giving it a bold and sporty demeanour rather than something like the Lamborghini Sian that exudes sharpness. In fact, it will remind you of the Rimac C Two electric hypercar as well. Be it the curve of the windscreen, tight overhangs, air intakes on its haunches or design of its all-LED headlights, everything looks smooth-edged and proportionate.

On the inside you get two 10.3-inch displays for the infotainment system and instrument cluster.

You'll get to see carbon fibre in abundance on the inside as well. The centre column, paddle-shifters, and driver-focused steering wheel are finished in the lightweight weave. The rest of the cabin including the seats, dashboard and door pads sport a mix of Alcantara and stitched leather with blue accents. On the inside you also get a 10.3-inch touchscreen display that gives access to Maserati's new Intelligent Assistant (MIA). The driver also gets a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The infotainment system can be personalised and features Maserati Connect which alerts the owner of things like service dates and security features, all accessible via a smartphone.

Under the hood will be a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo V6 motor that's been christened 'Nettuno' which has been developed in-house by Maserati. The Italian brand says that the powertrain draws inspiration from its F1 car's engine and is tuned to churn out 621 bhp and 730 Nm of peak torque. It uses dual spark plugs for each cylinder, and the secondary lateral spark plug is a straight lift from F1 cars, getting out the best possible performance from this powertrain and at the same time optimising the fuel consumption levels. The engine is coupled with an electric motor as well, so yes, it's a mild-hybrid powertrain, as mentioned before.

The Maserati MC20 gets doors that open upwards.

Speaking of performance, we know that the 0-100 kmph run will take just 2.8 seconds and the supercar has a top speed of 310 kmph. The MC20 boasts a best-in-class power-to-weight ratio of 2.3 kg per bhp. It gets four driving modes - Wet, GT, Sport, and Corsa - that are toggled via the drive mode selector, with a fifth "ESC Off" option that disables traction control completely. Each mode adjusts settings like steering weight and throttle response, as well as the adaptive suspension. The double-wishbone setup with active shock absorbers raises and lowers the car depending on the drive mode.