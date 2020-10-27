Upcoming Car Launches In November 2020

Here are all the new car launches that are set to take place in India in November 2020

With the festive season here, manufactures have been launching several new and updated models in the market. We witnessed a bunch of new car launches in October 2020, and November will be no different either, especially considering Diwali is just a few weeks away. So, from the country's first-ever locally-assembled AMG model - the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe, to the long-anticipated new-gen Hyundai i20, here a list of all the car launches that are set to take place in India in November 2020.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe

Made In India Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe will be launched on November 3, 2020

Earlier in October, Mercedes-Benz India finally announced its plan to locally produce AMG models, and the first model to roll out of the company's assembly line at the company Chakan plant will be the AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe. The model is the facelifted version of the AMG GLC Coupe that was introduced in 2019 but it never came to India, however, we did have the previous model here. Under the hood, the coupe SUV is likely to feature the 3.0-litre V6 bi-turbo engine tuned to make about 385 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque. It can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.9 seconds, before hitting the electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. The performance-spec coupe SUV will be launched on November 3, 2020, and it will be priced close to ₹ 80 lakh (both ex-showroom).

New-Gen Hyundai i20

The new Hyundai i20 will come with a sharper design with bold styling and host of premium features, including connected car technology

Yes, the third-generation Hyundai i20 is finally ready to be launched in India, and according to some of the dealers we have spoken to, the premium hatchback will be launched sometime in early November 2020. The company has already released the official sketches of the car, and we too have shared several spy photos of the new-gen i20, which will remain similar to the global-spec model that was revealed earlier this year. The new i20 will come with a sharper design with bold styling and host of premium features, including connected car technology. As for powertrain options, the car will get the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.0-litre T-GDI turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that come with the Hyundai Venue. Transmission duties will include both manual and automatic options.

Audi S5 Sportback

The Audi S5 Sportback will be launched this year itself, and we expect it to go on sale around Diwali

The Audi S5 Sportback will be the sixth model to be launched by the Ingolstadt-based carmaker in India this year. The carmaker announced its arrival at the launch of the all-new Audi Q2, which went on sale in India earlier this month. The 4-door coupe sedan will come with a large single-frame grille, flanked LED headlamps that come with LED daytime running lamps and blue signature elements. The car will get 19-inch 5-arm-pylon design wheels and the sloping roofline confirm that this is the S5 Sportback. The car will be powered by a 3.0-litre TFSI engine that delivers 349 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque, allowing S5 Coupe model to sprint from 0-100 kmph in about 4.5 seconds. The 3.0-litre engine comes mated to an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission.

Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite will come with 20+ first in class and best-in-segment features including a 360-degree camera

The all-new Nissan Magnite is the first sub-4 metre SUV from the Japanese carmaker in India, and it was just recently that the company unveiled the production-spec model. The new Magnite said to be designed in Japan and will be manufactured in India, both for the domestic market as well for export. Based on the same CMF-A+ platform as the Renault Triber MPV, the new Nissan Magnite comes with bold styling, heavy chrome details, lots of cladding and several premium features, includes LED projector lights, DRLs, two-tone roof, sporty alloys, and LED taillamps. The Magnite will also come with 20+ first in class and best-in-segment features including a 360-degree camera. Engine option will include 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor with a manual gearbox and an optional CVT automatic unit. Nissan is expected to launch in post-Diwali, which falls on November 14.

Force Gurkha BS6

The new Force Gurkha will get updated styling with a host of modern features, like projector headlamps, LED DRLs, alloy wheels and more

Force Motor India is also gearing up to launch the updated BS6 compliant version of its off-road SUV - Gurkha. We saw a pre-production model at the 2020 Auto Expo and a few spy photos of the near-production SUV as well. The new Gurkha will get updated styling with a host of modern features, including new projector headlamps, LED DRLs, bold alloy wheels and more. The upcoming Force Gurkha will be powered by a Mercedes-Benz sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine which will be a BS6-compliant unit. The powertrain belongs to the OM616 family and tuned to produce 89 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox with a manual 4x4 as standard. We expect the 2020 Force Gurkha to also go on sale in India sometime next month.

New Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

Recently, a teaser image of the new-gen Isuzu D-Max V-Cross was leaked online indicating that its launch is imminent.

The new-gen Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is yet another off-road SUVs that we expect to be launched in India next month. Recently, a teaser image of the SUV was leaked online indicating that its launch is imminent. The premium lifestyle pick-up, as the company likes to call it is all set to get a generation upgrade, and it was showcased in Thailand last year. Visually, the SUV will come with a host design and styling updates including - a larger double slat grille, LED projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights, and the twin LED foglamps. At the rear, the new V-Cross will feature vertically stacked LED taillamps that get distinctive dual-square lamps that stand out, while the tailgate design has also been completely revised. Under the hood, it's expected to get a 3.0-litre turbo-diesel, producing 188 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque.

