Upcoming Triumph Daytona 660 Teased Again; Global Unveil Next Week
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 4, 2024
- Triumph Daytona 660 teased again
- Global unveil on January 9, 2024
- Will go up against the Kawasaki Ninja 650 & Honda CBR650R
The Triumph Daytona 660 will be unveiled globally on January 9, 2024 and before it is presented to the world, the company released another teaser of its new supersport motorcycle, wherein we get a glimpse of how the motorcycle looks. Although by the looks of it, the Daytona 660 is likely to be more of a sports tourer than a supersport.
Also Read: Triumph Daytona 660 Teased; Global Unveil Soon
The Daytona 660 will be the third motorcycle in Triumph’s 660 cc line-up after the Trident 660 and the Tiger Sport 660. The Daytona 660 is likely to get the same engine from the other two motorcycles, a 660 cc triple-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes about 80 bhp at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm at 6,250 rpm and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.
The Trident 660 and the Tiger Sport 660 get similar cycle parts like the 41 mm Showa USD, and monoshock along with Nissin brakes and the 17-inch alloys. It is likely that the Daytona 660 gets the same set of cycle parts as well. The motorcycle is likely to get tech like ride-by-wire, riding modes, traction control and so on.
The new teaser reveals that the clip-on handlebar is relatively higher, compared to the older Daytona 675 and the fuel tank offers lesser purchase to grip it with the knees. Expect the motorcycle to get an underbelly exhaust rather than a side-mounted unit on the older model.
The Daytona 660 will go up against the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and the Honda CBR650R. Expect the motorcycle to be positioned between the Trident 660 and the Tiger Sport 660. Also, it is likely to be launched in India as well, since the other two 660 models are already on sale in India.
