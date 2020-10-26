With the coming of the festive season, automotive sales in India are slowly looking up. And as has always been the case, the month of Diwali sees few launches which are high on anticipation. This year too it is no different. Come November 2020, there are some mouth-watering two-wheeler launches lined up. Right from the highly anticipated Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and the KTM 250 Adventure to the Ducati Multistrada 950 BS6 and possibly the Aprilia SXR 160 as well! Here's a quick lowdown on the upcoming two-wheeler launches in November 2020.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

(The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be launched in India on November 6, 2020)

Royal Enfield is geared up to launch the Meteor 350 in India on November 6, 2020. The Meteor 350 will mark a new era for the company as it will be the start of a new product line. The Meteor range represents a new era for the company, as the bikes are built on a brand new platform and get an all-new engine too. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be positioned as a global product and is likely to replace the Thunderbird 350. It will get a new 350 cc single-cylinder engine which will be BS6 compliant and have a different architecture as well. There will be significant updates to the design as well. Royal Enfield said that it will offer a bunch of accessories for the Meteor 350 too. We expect the motorcycle to be priced at about ₹ 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Aprilia SXR 160

(The Aprilia SXR 160 made its debut at Auto Expo 2020)

Aprilia showcased the SXR 160 moto-scooter at the 2020 Auto Expo and at the time, the company was keen on launching the scooter in the third quarter of 2020, which starts in August. In fact, the company had planned on taking bookings from August itself. While there has been no official communication from the company on the exact date of launch, we are hopeful that the company will launch the Aprilia SXR 160 next month. It gets the same 160 cc 3-valve engine from the Aprilia SR 160 which makes 10.8 bhp and is paired to CVT gearbox. Aprilia will launch the SXR in a 125 cc variant sometime in the future as well, which will get the SR 125's engine as is, that makes 9.4 bhp and 9.9 Nm of peak torque and gets the same CVT setup as well. We expect it to be priced at just over ₹ 1 lakh.

KTM 250 Adventure

KTM 250 Adventure to be launched in November 2020

KTM India is getting ready to launch the brand's entry-level adventure bike, the KTM 250 Adventure in India in October 2020. The upcoming KTM 250 Adventure has already been spotted a few times over the last few months undergoing test runs on Indian roads, complete with touring accessory panniers and top box. We expect the motorcycle to be launched in India next month. The engine will be shared with the KTM 250 Duke, and the Husqvarna 250 twins, and the output of the 248.8 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine will remain the same, with just under 30 bhp of power and 24 Nm of peak torque. On the features list, the KTM 250 Adventure is expected to get a TFT display, switchable rear wheel ABS. The KTM 250 Adventure is expected to be priced at around ₹ 2.3 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Ducati Multistrada 950 BS6

(The Ducati Multistrada 950 S will get updated electronics as well as new MotoGP inspired livery)

Way back in May 2020, we reported that the Ducati Multistrada 950 BS6 will be launched in India by the end of the year and now, we believe the company is ready with the launch. Ducati dealerships have already started taking bookings for the new Multistrada 950, which is now BS6 compliant and is the second third BS6 launch after the Panigale V2 and the Scrambler 1100 Pro range. The 2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S gets the company's semi-active 'Skyhook' electronic suspension, as well as bi-directional quick-shifter, full LED headlight with cornering lamps and backlit switchgear. The ADV now also comes with Bosch-sourced cornering ABS, while a 5-inch TFT colour screen is available in place of the old instrument cluster. The fairing design has also been updated and now looks similar to the Multistrada 1260. The other update is that the 950 S could be bought with wire-spoked wheels as an option for those who like to go off-road with their bikes. The engine stays the same on the 2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 with power coming from the 937 cc L-Twin, liquid-cooled motor tuned for 111 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. The 6-speed gearbox remains the same too, apart from the added quick-shifter. Expect the motorcycle to be priced at about ₹ 15 lakh or so.

