Vida Expands Charging Network To Bengaluru, Delhi And Jaipur; Adds Nearly 300 Charging Points

Hero MotoCorp’s electric vehicle arm, Vida, has announced expanding its charging network to three new cities – Bengaluru, Delhi, and Jaipur. The company has set up nearly 300 charging points at 50 locations across the three cities for public use. Vida says that the charging network is spread across key locations, and each charging station will have DC and AC charging sockets. The fast-charging network is claimed to allow users to charge their scooter’s battery at 1.2 km per minute.

Talking about the latest development, Swadesh Srivastava, Head – Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), Hero MotoCorp, said, “We have installed Vida’s world-class EV charging infrastructure prior to the commencement of Vida V1 deliveries in all three cities. In line with our brand promise of building a “Worry-free EV ecosystem”, we are ensuring that customers’ transition to EVs is smooth and hassle-free. The Vida World is developed with sustainability at its heart and with a technology-first philosophy. We are confident that our customers’ experience of the Vida ecosystem, including the product, services and charging infra will be of global standards. We are now planning to expand our ecosystem to other cities.”

Customer buying the V1 electric scooter will be able to get end-to-end charging solution using the ‘My VIDA’ mobile App. The App will help them locate the nearest charging station, view its availability, reserve a charging slot. It will also help navigate the user to the location of the charging station and the entire payment process will also be managed through the App.

The expansion of the charging network is in line with Vida’s aim to build a “Worry Free EV Ecosystem”. Additionally, the company has also set up Experience Centres in Bengaluru and Jaipur, and pop-up stores in Delhi-NCR, where customers can test-ride the Vida V1. The electric scooter is offered in two variants – V1 Plus and V1 Pro, priced at Rs. 1.45 lakh and Rs. 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The scooter can do a 0-40 kmph sprint in 3.2 seconds, offering a top speed of up to 80 kmph and an Indian Driving Conditions (IDC) range of up to 163 km.