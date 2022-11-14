Hero MotoCorp’s Vida Opens first ‘Experience Centre’ In Bengaluru

Hero MotoCorp’s electric vehicle brand, Vida, has announced opening its first ‘Experience Centre’ in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The company, which launched its first electric scooter, the Vida V1, says that the new experience centre will provide an immersive and a completely differentiated experience to customers. Located at Vittal Mallya Road, in Bengaluru city, customers visiting the centre will get to familiarise themselves with the brand, experience the product and know more about the Vida ecosystem. To mark the occasion, Vida has also commenced customer test rides of the Vida V1 from today.

Also Read: Vida V1 Electric Scooter Launched At Rs. 1.45 Lakh

To mark the occasion, Vida has also commenced customer test rides of the Vida V1 from today.

Talking about the new experience centre, Swadesh Srivastava, Head – Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), Hero MotoCorp said, “Expanding our vision to shape the EV category and grow its scale, we are excited to open the first VIDA Experience Centre. This Experience Centre is a manifestation of our vision to build experiences that create curiosity, meaningfulness and that people connect with. The Experience Centre will provide the community an insight to the ‘Worry-free EV ecosystem’ that we have created with VIDA. This centre is one of the many physical assets of our omnichannel approach. Our tech stack and physical assets are built to uplift the customer experience from just entering into a space of retail to a space where they can be part of a larger story. It's a one-of-its-kind experience that we are providing in the segment.”

Also Read: Vida V1 Pro First Ride Review: Is It Worth The Price?

Spread over 8500 sq. ft., the new Vida Experience Centre will have the Vida V1 scooters on display, charging stations for customers, an interactive wall that illustrates the brand vision, and product configurators as well. The centre also has an in-house coffee bar and library. Hero says that in addition to being a brand and product zone, the centre will also be used to host events, the brand meets and cohort activities.

Also Read: Everything You Need To Know About Vida V1 Electric Scooter

The company wants to open more such experience centres across India, and the next one will come up in Jaipur, followed by one in Delhi. Customer deliveries of the Vida V1 electric scooters will commence from the second week of December 2022. The electric scooter is offered in two variants – V1 Plus and V1 Pro, priced at Rs. 1.45 lakh and Rs. 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The scooter can do a 0-40 kmph sprint in 3.2 seconds, offering a top speed of up to 80 kmph and an Indian Driving Conditions (IDC) range of up to 163 km.