Volkswagen T7 eHybrid Three-Row Multivan Teased

The electric MUV van segment has started catching the fancy of automakers. After Mercedes-Benz unveiled the EQT concept last week which is essentially a cross-badged version of the eCitan, now Volkswagen has teased the T7 Multivan which will be an all-new plug-in hybrid van for the very first time and will also have a pure EV mode. Just like we have seen in other hybrid models from Toyota and Volkswagen, even this eHybrid van will start on pure electric mode and will cruise at lower speeds without using any fuel.

The Volkswagen T7 eHybrid will be underpinned by a MQB platform.

In case the battery runs out of power or the vehicle reaches a higher speeds where more thrust is required, the combustion engine kicks in to handle the task. Speaking of the battery, it's mounted in the underbody and thus saves space inside the cabin while also lowering the centre of gravity. Now we yet don't have much detail about the new PHEV system, but even this will be spawned by the MQB platform. Powering the Volkswagen T7 Multivan will be a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine coupled with an electric motor. It will put out 240 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque in combination in the range topping trim.

It will get individually adjustable seats.

Lower variants will have the same setup developing about 198 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Then, there will be a 13 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a six-speed DSG transmission has been designed for this hybrid setup, sending the power to front wheels.

It will also get an advanced infotainment screen with connected car tech

Now we just teasers even for the cabin as yet, but it is likely to be a six or seven-seater with three-row seating. There will be individually adjustable seats in all the three rows and other features on offer will be a dual-pane sunroof, advanced infotainment screen with connected car tech and electric parking brake among others.

