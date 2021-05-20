COVID-19: Volkswagen Announces Service And Warranty Extension For Customers Till June 30, 2021

Volkswagen has notified its dealerships and workshops to extend the services to customers till June 30

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India will be extending its service support and warranty for customers till June 30, 2021, in the wake of the pandemic. The extended comprehensive service assistance includes warranty, extended warranty, RSA and service value packages for customers. Not just Volkswagen, but other automakers have also stepped up and extended warranty and service periods due to several parts of the country still under lockdown.

Speaking on this situation, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "Keeping in mind these unprecedented times, we have announced an extension to all our comprehensive services and warranties until 30 June 2021. As a customer-centric brand, we prioritise the safety of our customers and our extended service support package is an assurance that all services will be provided as applicable. We understand customer's requirements and through these initiatives, we aim to provide peace of mind ownership experience to all our valued customers."

Volkswagen says it will communicate closely with customers for services and repairs once the lockdown is lifted

Volkswagen says that all customers whose car services were due and missed during the period between April 1 and May 31, 2021, can avail the extended service support till June 30 this year. Customers can also purchase extended warranty till the end of June.

Meanwhile, customers who already have availed warranty extension that was set to expire between April 15 and May 31 2021, could report to our authorised workshops till June 30 for any repairs. All customers with valid service value package can avail the same at no extra cost.

Volkswagen India says it will communicate closely with customers and they can visit any authorised VW workshop across India to service or repair their cars, once the lockdown is lifted.

