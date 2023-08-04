Volvo Cars Reports Global Sales Surge in July

Volvo Cars reported a 21 per cent increase in global sales for the month of July compared to the same period last year, selling a total of 54,165 cars. This marked the eleventh consecutive month of year-over-year growth for the company.





For the first seven months of 2023, Volvo Cars reported global sales of 3,95,856 vehicles, up 18 per cent compared to the same period in the previous year. The company says the consistent growth has been because of the growing popularity of its Recharge line-up of chargeable models, featuring fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrains. The Recharge models almost doubled in sales compared to July last year. These models accounted for 35 per cent of all Volvo cars sold globally during the month, with fully electric cars contributing 10 per cent to the total.



In Europe, sales reached 20,286 cars, up by 28 per cent compared to the previous year. Notably, Recharge models made up 56 per cent of all sales in the region, with fully electric cars comprising 13 per cent of the total sales.





The United States witnessed a 57 per cent surge in sales, with 10,785 cars sold in July. The Recharge line-up experienced 226 per cent growth compared to last year, accounting for 29 per cent of total sales in the US market.



In China, despite a slight decrease of 8 per cent in July compared to the same month last year, Volvo Cars sold 14,182 units. Recharge models constituted 8 per cent of the total sales in the Chinese market.



Earlier in June, Volvo Cars reported global sales of 66,379 cars, a substantial 33 per cent increase compared to June of the previous year. For the first six months of 2023, Volvo Cars sold 3,41,691 cars globally, marking an 17 per cent growth over the same period in 2022. In June, the Recharge line-up experienced a 129 per cent growth, accounting for 37 per cent of all Volvo cars sold worldwide during the month, with fully electric cars making up 14 per cent of the total.



July July Jan-July Jan-July 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Europe 20,286 15,893 28% 167,229 135,663 23% Recharge 11,285 6,344 78% 101,545 64,890 56% - Fully electric 2,712 994 173% 42,329 14,048 201% - Plug-in hybrid 8,573 5,350 60% 59,216 50,842 16% China 14,182 15,487 -8% 92,708 85,720 8% Recharge 1,170 815 44% 8,735 5,857 49% - Fully electric 253 342 -26% 2,054 1,228 67% - Plug-in hybrid 917 473 94% 6,681 4,629 44% US 10,785 6,868 57% 70,535 57,453 23% Recharge 3,132 961 226% 20,621 16,866 22% - Fully electric 1,255 94 1235% 8,858 3,905 127% - Plug-in hybrid 1,877 867 116% 11,763 12,961 -9% Other 8,912 6,416 39% 65,384 57,129 14% Recharge 3,115 1,476 111% 24,219 15,944 52% - Fully electric 1,284 153 739% 11,523 4,622 149% - Plug-in hybrid 1,831 1,323 38% 12,696 11,322 12% Total 54,165 44,664 21% 395,856 335,965 18% Recharge 18,702 9,596 95% 155,120 103,557 50% - Fully electric 5,504 1,583 248% 64,764 23,803 172% - Plug-in hybrid 13,198 8,013 65% 90,356 79,754 13%

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL



