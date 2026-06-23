Xiaomi YU7 GT Sets First-Ever Driverless Car Lap Record At Nurburgring
- Xiaomi YU7 GT sets secod lap record at Nurburgring in two months
- Records fastest time for a driverless car at the Green Hell
- Sets time of 10:29.483
The Xiaomi YU7 GT has become the first car ever to set a lap record at the Nurburgring Nordschleife without a driver at the wheel. The performance variant of Xiaomi’s electric SUV set an autonomous driving lap record at the iconic racetrack with a time of 10:29.483. No driver was present inside the vehicle.
Also Read: 2026 Xiaomi SU7 Debuts With More Tech, 900+ Km Range
Xiaomi said that the SUV, equipped with the optional Track Pack, successfully navigated through all 73 corners, 300 metres of elevation changes and varying road surface conditions, including hitting speeds in excess of 200 kmph on the back straight. The Nurburgring Nordschleife has been notorious for being one of the most challenging circuits in the world due to its mix of sheer distance, narrow run-off areas, notable elevation changes, and technical corners, as well as varying weather conditions across different sections of the track. This earned the track the moniker of Green Hell.
Also read: Xiaomi YU9 SUV Spotted Testing In China
The record also marked the second for the YU7 GT, which had previously set a lap time of 7:22.755, making it the fastest SUV around the track ahead of the Audi RS Q8 (7:36,698). The YU7 is currently also the only production electric SUV to have undertaken lap time attempts at the Green Hell.
The YU7 GT is the most performance-focused derivative of Xiaomi’s first-ever SUV, featuring a revised aerodynamic package compared to other variants, as well as increased power from the electric motors. The dual motor all-wheel drive powertrain develops a combined 990 bhp while giving the SUV a top speed of 300 kmph.
Also Read: Xiaomi YU7 Launched In China; Costs As Much As A Mahindra XEV 9e
The motors are paired with a 101.7 kWh battery, giving the SUV a CLTC claimed range of over 700 km. Other enhancements to the YU7 GT include carbon-ceramic brakes, air suspension and a rear axle torque vectoring system.
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