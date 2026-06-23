Xiaomi YU7 GT Sets First-Ever Driverless Car Lap Record At Nurburgring

The Xiaomi YU7 GT has become the first car ever to set a lap record at the Nurburgring Nordschleife without a driver at the wheel. The performance variant of Xiaomi’s electric SUV set an autonomous driving lap record at the iconic racetrack with a time of 10:29.483. No driver was present inside the vehicle.

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The Nordschleife in 10:29.483 minutes!



🚗Vehicle: Xiaomi YU7 GT with Track Package

⏲️Time: 10:29.483 minutes

🛣️Track: Nordschleife

🏅Category: Autonomous Driving



📺 Watch the whole lap on our YouTube Channel here: https://t.co/SuXHNnMiHt

All official laptimes:… pic.twitter.com/RbQdZlvBvk — Nürburgring (@nuerburgring) June 22, 2026 undefined undefined

Xiaomi said that the SUV, equipped with the optional Track Pack, successfully navigated through all 73 corners, 300 metres of elevation changes and varying road surface conditions, including hitting speeds in excess of 200 kmph on the back straight. The Nurburgring Nordschleife has been notorious for being one of the most challenging circuits in the world due to its mix of sheer distance, narrow run-off areas, notable elevation changes, and technical corners, as well as varying weather conditions across different sections of the track. This earned the track the moniker of Green Hell.

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The record also marked the second for the YU7 GT, which had previously set a lap time of 7:22.755, making it the fastest SUV around the track ahead of the Audi RS Q8 (7:36,698). The YU7 is currently also the only production electric SUV to have undertaken lap time attempts at the Green Hell.

The YU7 GT is the most performance-focused derivative of Xiaomi’s first-ever SUV, featuring a revised aerodynamic package compared to other variants, as well as increased power from the electric motors. The dual motor all-wheel drive powertrain develops a combined 990 bhp while giving the SUV a top speed of 300 kmph.

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The motors are paired with a 101.7 kWh battery, giving the SUV a CLTC claimed range of over 700 km. Other enhancements to the YU7 GT include carbon-ceramic brakes, air suspension and a rear axle torque vectoring system.