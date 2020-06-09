New Cars and Bikes in India

Yamaha Patents Reveal New Leaning Three-Wheeler

The new leaning three-wheeler uses a system that is completely unlike the system used in the Yamaha Niken leaning three-wheeler.

The Yamaha patent images takes inspiration from the Brudeli Leanster system

Highlights

  • Latest patent images reveal new leaning three-wheeler design
  • Yamaha acquired Norwegian brand Brudeli Leanster's patent design
  • The system is simpler than the leaning system used in the Niken

Latest patent images reveal that Yamaha may be working on a new design of a leaning three-wheeler, which is slightly different from the system used in the Yamaha Niken leaning three-wheeled motorcycle. The technology in the patent images is very similar to that of Norwegian firm Brudeli's Leanster design. In fact, the system Brudeli used was acquired by Yamaha a few years ago, which uses a double wishbone layout, compared to the four telescopic fork layout used in the Yamaha Niken.

brudelli leanster

The Brudelli Leanster uses a unique but simple leaning front wheel design

The double wishbones are connected to a centrally mounted shock absorber. The advantage of this system is that it's simpler than the system used in the Yamaha Niken, and also that this system moves the mass of the vehicle further down, allowing for a lower centre of gravity which will aid in better stability as well. Yamaha's current tilting front suspension used in leaning three-wheelers like the Niken and the Tricity scooters, is heavy, and contributes to a somewhat heavy front end, and a higher centre of gravity.

5h44srqg

Yamaha's patent design also uses an actuator which can control the lean angle

Also Read: Yamaha Buys Patent For Brudeli Leanster

0 Comments

In 2017, Yamaha bought the patent rights to Brudeli's leaning front suspension. Brudeli briefly sold some KTM-based trikes, using the leaning front suspension system under the Leanster name. The latest patent images from Yamaha show a similar system like the Brudeli Leanster, bolted on to what is essentially a chassis and engine combination of the Yamaha TMAX 650. We can expect a near production prototype of a leaning TMAX sometime later this year. The patent designs also show an additional actuator that can be used to control the angle of lean.

