Zeekr Unveils 001 FR: A 1,230 bhp Electric Supercar

The 001 FR can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.07 seconds and has a top speed of 280 km/h.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

05-Sep-23 10:30 AM IST

Highlights

  • Zeekr 001 FR comes with a quad motor producing 1,230 bhp and 1,280 Nm of torque.
  • Its 100 kWh battery charges from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in under 15 minutes.
  • The car features a carbon fiber body package, high-performance braking system, and built-in satellite communications.

Zeekr has introduced the all-new 001 FR. The quad motor generates 1,230 bhp and 1,280 Nm of torque, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.07 seconds with a top speed of 280 km/h. For comparison, the Model S Plaid has a top speed of 322 km/h.


Zeekr 001 FR comes with "straight waterfall oil cooling technology" and carbon fibre-wrapped rear motors. As for the interior, the photos have not been revealed yet. 

 

Also Read: Lamborghini Lanzador Concept Revealed; Previews Production EV Due In 2028

Powering this car is a CATL Qilin 100 kWh battery pack with 800 V technology and a "multifunctional elastic interlayer" that greatly enhances energy density, heat dissipation, and safety. The battery can charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in under 15 minutes.


In terms of stopping power, the Zeekr 001 FR is equipped with a high-performance braking system featuring ten-piston AP Racing front calipers that grip onto 420 mm Brembo carbon ceramic front discs. Four-piston calipers and 410 mm discs are found at the rear.

 

Also Read: Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Supercar Unveiled; Gets ICE And EV Powertrains


Visually, the Zeekr 001 FR features a carbon fiber body package with a front splitter, side skirts, a rear diffuser, and a substantial rear wing for enhanced aerodynamics. Additional carbon fiber elements, including the roof and mirror caps, along with 22-inch performance tires on aluminium wheels.


The company said the car features built-in satellite communications which allows total communications in the most remote spots, due to which the need for a cellular network gets eliminated. The company says that the deliveries of the car will start in October 2023 in China, and the production will be limited to 99 cars each month.


 

Written by:- RONIT AGARWAL


 

# Zeekr# Zeekr 001# Zeekr 001 FR# sports sedan# electric car# supercar

