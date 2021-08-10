2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6 Review: The Gentle Giant

What happens when you leave boys alone with something like the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. Well! Most certainly your mother is not going to be happy about what all's happening behind her back. And today I am sure my mother is going to cross her threshold of patience, after reading this very review. So, I thought it would be a good idea to apologise to her in advance! One just can't help it with the V-Cross. After all, it belongs in the wild, doesn't it?

Off-Road

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is phenomenal at off-roading, so much so that you won't step back before throwing anything at it.

Yes! It's off the road where the V-Cross is in its element, so much so that you won't step back before throwing anything at it. Even I didn't. The location we were headed to offers long highway stretches, twisties, sharp corners and dips in the Arawali range on the way, leading to this hard-core, natural off-road terrain, just the perfect course for the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. And with us is the six-speed manual iteration mated to the new 1.9-litre BS6 engine, which we haven't tested before.

Be it in 4H or 4L you just don't worry about the momentum, there's always enough of it.

This thing just glides over anything and everything. Be it in 4H or 4L you just don't worry about the momentum, there's enough of it. In 4L and it holds the revs nice and tight at 2,000 rpm giving you enough push, and I don't really worry about the approach and departure angle because it goes over everything without breaking a sweat. The only thing that bothers me a bit is the mid-angle because it has got a big wheelbase, so that is something you have to look out for. But then, the SUV gets underbody protection, so it isn't much of a hassle there.

Off-roading ability is phenomenal and if you plan to do it often, just pick this manual V-Cross.

Yes! It's a cakewalk for the V-Cross on the rough. Off-roading ability is phenomenal and if you plan to do it often, just pick this manual over the range-topping automatic that we drove back in 2019. Don't get me wrong, even the Automatic variant is no less of a hero, just that you feel more in command when driving the manual variant.

It can nearly go swimming with a water wading capability of over 500 mm and so we didn't mind being a water child.

Even on our way here, 4H served pretty well on inclines, dips, slush, sand or whatever came under it. Nothing seems challenging. If anything, it sort of overwhelms you, going beyond your expectations and that's quite reassuring. It's like those solid woodland boots. Looks tough and stylish, and you barely feel the surface. Then, it can nearly go swimming with a water wading capability of over 500 mm and so we didn't mind being a water child and having our share of fun splashing around.

Performance & Dynamics

The 1.9-litre, four-cylinder BS6 diesel mill mated to this six-speed manual transmission and we quite like how it delivers.

2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6 Specifications Displacement 1898 cc Cylinders In-Line 4 Maximum Output 160 bhp @ 3500 rpm Peak Torque 360 Nm @ 2000 rpm Transmission 6-Speed M/T Transfer Case Shift-On-Fly 4x4

Now manual coupled with this robust shift-on-fly four-wheel-drive system is more promising in even highway munching as it is off the road! The 1.9-litre, four-cylinder BS6 diesel mill mated to this six-speed manual transmission, belts out a healthy 160 bhp at 3,500 rpm and 360 Nm of peak torque accessible right from 2,000 rpm. And we quite like how it delivers.

The new V-Cross with this new 1.9-litre oil burner is more promising in even highway munching as it is off the road.

The meaty low-end torque is accessed nice and low at around 2,000 rpm in first and second gears which are short and give you instant access to that torque. And then in following gears, third, fourth and so on, you can push it higher up the rev band at around 4,000 rpm which is its happy zone and that makes it an effortless cruiser. The mid-range is really good. The top-end though is a bit flat and getting up to higher triple-digit speeds will take some time. But then it's the V-Cross and we don't want to hustle around with. It prefers being driven in a relaxed manner and you build up on speed gradually.

It feels more at ease than the 2.5-litre unit and you don't need to work too much with the gears, very suitable for highway cruising.

In fact, this 1.9-litre oil burner feels more at ease than the 2.5-litre unit where getting momentum and instant low-end push was a constant struggle. Well! That engine has been axed down post BS6 regulations rollout. The best part here! You don't need working with gears too much, again thanks to that low-end torque that allows you cruise in 4H or even 2H at lower speeds and higher gears. So even 40 kmph in top gear is feasible without much fuss, and you don't really need to drop down speeds any further. Suspension brings it about for you.

Leaf springs at the rear is an aid when that bed is fully loaded at up to 215 kg which is the prescribed limit.

And speaking of suspension, there is high ride independent double wishbone coil spring upfront, tall enough for ample articulation and play, while soft ride leaf spring at the rear doesn't make ride bumpy or too floaty and the leaf spring is an aid when that bed is fully loaded at up to 215 kg which is the prescribed limit. Well! That is a boon, especially on the road.

It's proportions and weight is very evident behind the wheel.

It tips the scales at just less than 2 tonnes and stretches over 5.2 metres in length and all that mass and size is very evident behind the wheel. But that bulky SUV feel is what owners really want in something like this and still for the size it holds quite well around bends and corners and electronics do come to your advantage. You feel it even more with an unladen deck and a rear section that's slide happy, even with a gentle shove on the pedal. The electronics do keep a check here.

The steering feels a bit cumbersome at lower speeds, but gives required heft and feedback when pushing hard.

The steering feels cumbersome at lower speeds but will give you required heft and feedback when pushing hard and the nose stays in right direction. Even sharp curves are easily dealt and while you do keep a check on speed while cornering hard, it behaves well and doesn't float much on the highway. You do miss the three-blink lane departure function on the switch though.

Body rolls and lateral movements aren't actually unnerving as the chassis is stable but passengers do feel it.

But then lateral movements even on small undulations and while changing lanes are inevitable, courtesy its tad soft sprung suspension. They actually aren't unnerving as the chassis is stable but passengers do feel it. The ride quality though is plush and that slight soft edge in the suspension setup is helpful here. Even the sharpest of bumps don't feel as sharp and it takes every terrain in its stride, simply gliding over those beaten tarmac, pebbly roads or potholes. The 18-inch wheels with adequately tall profile do add up as well.

Design

The next-generation V-Cross looks more angular, but this still looks truly handsome.

But what hasn't changed at all is the way it looks and that's not exactly a bad thing. Well because we have always loved its daunting and intimidating demeanour. Agreed! The next-generation V-Cross looks more angular and it's on sale globally, will eventually come to India and you'll like that even more. But this! It looks truly handsome and while I am not a big fan of chrome, but healthy dose of it on its face goes pretty well with this body colour - Black Mica. And our test car gets this additional chrome package. So around headlights you have got chrome, also on wing mirrors and doors and even at the rear, around taillights and boot lid. And as said, it doesn't look flashy at all looks quite good in fact.

2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Dimensions Length 5,295 mm Width 1,860 mm Height 1,840 mm Wheelbase 3,095 mm

Interior

The lacklustre feel inside the cabin is very evident and it misses out heavily on creature comforts front.

That being said, where it most certainly should have got an upgrade is inside the cabin. All you get is a very functional 7.0-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth connectivity and stereo options. So no Apple CarPlay, Android Auto or even in-built navigation. Other things we sorely missed having were rear air-con vents, power adjustable seats, auto-dimming mirror and perhaps wee bit of soft-touch material at least at frequent touchpoints like centre and door armrests. Even leatherette seats and additional roof mounted speakers are available only on the top-end Z-Prestige Automatic variant. The manual with us is available only on the Z 4x4 trim, a lower variant.

No rear air-con vents at the rear and backrest angle could have been improved, offers decent thigh support though.

So in here, all you get are six-speakers, power adjustable and foldable wing mirrors auto climate control and of course power windows but with just single touch down operation for driver side. Well it does get parking sensors now that the BS4 model didn't have in addition to the reverse camera, and it's quite handy while parking or reversing this mammoth of an SUV. But quite honestly! You have all of these even in a premium hatchback nowadays.

Something that needs shelling out close to 24 lakh rupees, has to be up on the feel good quotient and offer few more creature comforts.

Safety Features

It gets six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control, Hill Descent Control and Brake Override System among others.

On the safety side, you do get six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control, Hill Descent Control and Brake Override System among others and they do support you as already mentioned. But disc brakes are there only on the front while you get standard drum at the rear. It would have been nice to have discs at all corners offering you a bit better bite, given its weight and size. Oh wow! That Rhymes.

Verdict

This 1.9-litre BS6 engine has upped its credentials both off-road and on the highway compared to the previous 2.5-litre engine.

Well the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is not for everyone but still, it is no surprise why it has such a cult following. And hundreds of queries for the BS6 version on its fan pages across social media platforms will tell you the same. Have to say that this 1.9-litre BS6 version has upped its credentials both off-road and on the highway compared to the previous 2.5-litre engine. It's like the Hulk from 'Avengers End Game'. Still does the job quite handsomely when the going gets tough, but now remains poised and maintains its composure. And then, it's still around Rs. 10 lakh less expensive than the 4x4 Endeavour and Fortuner.

It can be your second car for highway munching or to satisfy your adventurous or wanderer streak.

2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Prices Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander Rs. 16.98 lakh Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Z A/T 2WD Rs. 19.98 lakh Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Z M/T 4WD Rs. 20.98 lakh Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Z-Prestige A/T 4WD Rs. 24.49 lakh

For someone living in the hills, farms, countryside or where traffic doesn't worry too much, it can be the one for your garage. And for city dwellers it can be your second car for highway munching or to satisfy your adventurous or wanderer streak.