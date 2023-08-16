2023 Yezdi Adventure Review: In Pictures

Yezdi! It is no doubt one of the most iconic and loved motorcycle brands of India. With its resurrection about a year and a half ago, the company launched three motorcycles, - Adventure, Scrambler and the Roadster. The Yezdi Adventure is a budget ADV of Himalayan proportions! Pun intended, of course! We spent some time with it and here is how it felt to ride – on the road and off it as well.

No, it is not the Royal Enfield Himalayan! Yes, it is the Yezdi Adventure.

Round LED headlight, short windscreen, tall stance, tall front mudguard and the wide handlebars give it a butch appeal. The headlight guard and the knuckle guards are optional extras.

The metallic frame on the fuel tank is a compulsory optional extra and while it does look good and adds a sense of raw appeal, it also adds significant extra weight and is not exactly helpful in case of a crash.

The circular LCD instrument console on the motorcycle is quite nice and sporty. It looks and feels robust, set in a rectangular plastic box.

The other useful feature on the bike are the two charging ports. One USB and one Type-C outlet each, which is quite thoughtful from the manufacturer.

The 334 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, we have seen it earlier on the Jawa Perak, but the internal componentry is quite different. Of course, this is tuned differently too, making 29.8 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 29.9 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

There is a decent spread of torque across the rev range and the engine is slightly peaky in nature, which means it loves to be revved.

The motor has enough poke and grunt to keep you entertained while riding in the city and even out on the highway. Sitting on triple digit speeds comes easy and even then, you have enough juice left to make that overtaking manoeuvre.

In our time spent with the motorcycle, we managed to get about 33 to 35 kmpl, with a mix of city and highway riding, which gives you a range of about 500 to 510 kilometres on a single tankful. We think it is decent enough.

The cycle parts on the Yezdi Adventure are similar to that on the Royal Enfield Himalayan

The seat height on the Yezdi is 815 mm. And it offers a comfortable perch

The Yezdi doesn't shy away from corners, it in fact enjoys them. But don't go hunting apexes on it

The Yezdi ADV makes light work of a rocky incline

The nature of the engine on the Yezdi ADV is peaky and which is why you need to be careful when you choose the gear in which you are traversing the terrain

The Yezdi rides nicely on mild off-road trails

The Yezdi Adventure is a good-looking motorcycle

It is far from being flawless. The design definitely could have been, well, different, for the lack of a better word. Bottom end grunt could have been better and like me if it sheds a few kilos, it will be an even better rounded motorcycle. But it is engaging to ride, handles decently, and has decent kit too. Along with the Himalayan, it makes for a good option in the budget ADV segment.