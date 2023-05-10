2023 Yezdi Motorcycle Range: What Has Changed

The 2023 Yezdi motorcycle range has just been announced which meet the latest Bharat Stage VI (BS6) Phase 2 (OBD2) emission norms. The updated Yezdi models now get changes to engine components which are said to offer better refinement and NVH (noise, vibration, harshness) levels, and other changes in sprocket size. Along with the changes, the prices have also been marginally increased. Here’s a look at what all has changed on the new Yezdi motorcycle range.

The 2023 Yezdi motorcycle line-up gets updated with bigger rear sprocket, engine component changes and more.

OBD2 Compliance

The 2023 Yezdi motorcycle range also meets the government’s new emission guidelines which came into effect from April 1, 2023. The 2023 Yezdi line-up is now compliant with the BS6 (OBD2) regulations.

The Yezdi Adventure competes head on with the Royal Enfield Himalayan 411.

Engine Enhancements

Key engine components on the updated Yezdi motorcycle range have been fine-tuned for better NVH levels and engine refinement, the company has announced. The engine has been remapped, and now gets a larger throttle body and exhaust ports.

Rear sprocket is bigger on all three models of the Yezdi line-up, for better low-end performance.



Sprocket Changes

All three models in the Yezdi range, comprising the Yezdi Roadster, Yezdi Scrambler and Yezdi Adventure now come with a larger rear sprocket which has enhanced low-end performance.

Updated Prices

Prices for the 2023 Yezdi Roadster, Scrambler and Adventure have been revised along with the updates. Below is a list of the updated prices.