2023 Yezdi Motorcycle Range: What Has Changed

The 2023 Yezdi motorcycle line-up now meets the BS6 (OBD2) regulations, and also gets reworked engine components and updated prices.
10-May-23 04:21 PM IST
Yezdi Roadster Inferno Red
Highlights
  • 2023 Yezdi line-up now more refined, gets better low-end grunt
  • Latest BD6 OBD2 regulations compliant
  • 2023 Yezdi line-up gets marginal price hike

The 2023 Yezdi motorcycle range has just been announced which meet the latest Bharat Stage VI (BS6) Phase 2 (OBD2) emission norms. The updated Yezdi models now get changes to engine components which are said to offer better refinement and NVH (noise, vibration, harshness) levels, and other changes in sprocket size. Along with the changes, the prices have also been marginally increased. Here’s a look at what all has changed on the new Yezdi motorcycle range.

 

Also Read: What's Changed On The 2023 Jawa Motorcycle Range?

 

Also Read: Yezdi Scrambler & Adventure Receive New Colour Options

The 2023 Yezdi motorcycle line-up gets updated with bigger rear sprocket, engine component changes and more.

 

OBD2 Compliance

 

The 2023 Yezdi motorcycle range also meets the government’s new emission guidelines which came into effect from April 1, 2023. The 2023 Yezdi line-up is now compliant with the BS6 (OBD2) regulations.

 

Also Read: Yezdi Scrambler Review

 

The Yezdi Adventure competes head on with the Royal Enfield Himalayan 411.

Engine Enhancements

 

Key engine components on the updated Yezdi motorcycle range have been fine-tuned for better NVH levels and engine refinement, the company has announced. The engine has been remapped, and now gets a larger throttle body and exhaust ports. 

 

Also Read: Yezdi Adventure Review

 

Rear sprocket is bigger on all three models of the Yezdi line-up, for better low-end performance.
 

Sprocket Changes

 

All three models in the Yezdi range, comprising the Yezdi Roadster, Yezdi Scrambler and Yezdi Adventure now come with a larger rear sprocket which has enhanced low-end performance.

 

Also Read: Yezdi Roadster Review

Updated Prices

 

Prices for the 2023 Yezdi Roadster, Scrambler and Adventure have been revised along with the updates. Below is a list of the updated prices.

 

MODELPRICE (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Yezdi Scrambler (Fire Orange)Rs. 2,09,900
Yezdi Scrambler (Bold Black, Yelling Yellow, Outlaw Olive)Rs. 2,11,900
Yezdi Roadster (Smoke Grey, Inferno Red, Glacial White)Rs. 2,06,142
Yezdi Roadster (Crimson Dual Tone)Rs. 2,08,829
Yezdi Adventure (Slick Silver)Rs. 2,15,900
Yezdi Adventure (Mambo Black)Rs. 2,19,900
Yezdi Adventure (Whiteout)Rs. 2,19,942
Trending Now