Best Motorcycle Reviews Of 2023

What a year it has been! 2023 has certainly been the year of the Indian motorcyclist with a long list of launches at different price points. And it’s the mid-size segment which has seen a lot of action this past year, from retro roadsters, adventure bikes, sportbikes and even scramblers all making a splash in the 300-500 cc segment. Yes, when it comes to motorcycle launches, 2023 did have a lot of variety, spoiling the Indian motorcyclist with pretty good choices for every kind of purpose, at different price points and with different flavours.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Review

First up, one of the most talked about motorcycles of 2023 is the new Royal Enfield Himalayan. Built on an all-new chassis, a new 450 cc engine, and boasting of features and technology which isn’t what Royal Enfield is known for, the new Himalayan will definitely chart out a new course for the brand, in India and abroad. We’ve certainly had a lot of fun experiencing it in the Himalayas, and then once again testing it elaborately on home ground. Easily one of the most important motorcycle launches of the year, the new Himalayan is one bike we certainly enjoyed reviewing, on tarmac and off it!

Triumph Speed 400 Review

The made-in-India Triumph Speed 400 is the most affordable and accessible model in Triumph’s line-up. As an entry-level roadster with classic appeal, the Speed 400 has sharp handling, peppy performance and definitely has a lot going for it, including superb finish and details. It’s compact, entertaining and has certainly set new benchmarks in design, performance and dynamics in its price bracket. Made in India by Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 is every bit a Triumph, and can easily rub shoulders with any of the bigger Triumph models in any showroom across the world. Needless to say, we had a ball reviewing this baby Triumph!

Triumph Scrambler 400 X Review

The Triumph Scrambler 400X may be based on the same platform as the Speed 400, but it definitely manages to hold its own, when it comes to presence, purpose and potential! Attractive pricing, strikingly good looks with substantial presence and solidly capable – those were our takeaways after reviewing the Triumph Scrambler 400 X! It’s easy to ride, fun and can be a playful companion, on the road and off it. Check out our review of the Triumph Scrambler 400X!

Harley-Davidson X440 Review

The Harley-Davidson X440 may have been overshadowed by the Himalayan and the pair of Triumph 400s right after it was launched, but it’s no pushover. A lazy but torque-rich long stroke engine with smooth and refined performance, premium instrument console, and a design which makes it stand out from anything and everything in its price bracket and engine displacement, the X440 has a lot going for it. Yes, the design may not be to everyone’s liking, but as a product (another made in India product), manufactured by Hero MotoCorp, the Harley-Davidson X440 certainly is impressive in many ways.

2024 KTM 390 Duke Review

The KTM 390 Duke always had set a benchmark in performance and dynamics, perhaps even taking on sportbikes a segment above it. Now, in the 2024 model of the 390 Duke, those qualities have been amplified even more, with a bigger, all-new 399 cc engine, with slightly more performance, a completely new chassis, and fully-adjustable suspension. Lighter, more powerful and with more kit than before, the latest-generation KTM 390 Duke certainly qualifies as one of the most entertaining motorcycles of the year! And yeah, we had a blast reviewing it!

TVS Apache RTR 310 Review

The TVS Apache RTR 310 boasts of a long list of segment-first electronic rider aids and features to make it stand out as an irresistible package. Superb dynamics, entertaining performance, and a sharp and aggressive design makes it distinctive and stand apart, something which makes it look aspirational and premium. Based on the friendly Apache RR 310, the RTR 310 amplifies that experience with segment-first features and electronics! We definitely had a lot of fun riding it in Thailand and reviewing it!

Hero Karizma XMR 210 Review

The legendary Karizma makes a comeback in 2023, in an all-new platform, and a new name – Hero Karizma XMR. In its segment and price point, the Karizma XMR is one of the best bikes available right now, if not the best. It has a lot going for it, sharp looks, refined performance from a free-revving engine, friendly dynamics and great ride quality. Needless to say, the Karizma XMR comes across as a friendly motorcycle which has a lot of strengths, and that’s why it makes it to this list of top motorcycle reviews of the year.

2023 KTM 390 Adventure SW & X Review

The KTM 390 Adventure SW variant gets wire-spoke wheels for more hard-core off-road work and fully-adjustable suspension. The 390 Adventure X is the most affordable variant, which loses out on all the electronic nannies that the standard model and the SW get, like cornering ABS, quickshifter, traction control and smartphone connectivity. But the engine is the same, and it’s the 390 Adventure after all, and despite its slightly premium pricing, the 390 Adventure still is a formidable do-it-all motorcycle in its segment! We certainly had fun reviewing these two!

2023 Yamaha YZF-R3 Review

The Yamaha R3 makes a comeback to India after a hiatus of four years! A friendly and entertaining parallel-twin engine, superb handling and dynamics and versatility, the Yamaha R3 has a lot going for it. The engine has enough performance for slightly experienced riders yet being approachable and un-intimidating for newer riders. Yes, its asking price may be high, considering it’s a full import, but the R3 offers something which is immediately likeable – pure motorcycling without the gizmos and features of any modern motorcycle. It may be expensive, but it’s definitely a fun and friendly motorcycle to ride, especially on a MotoGP-class racetrack, as we found out!

Ultraviolette F77

Yes! We have an electric motorcycle in our list of the best reviews of the year! And there’s more than one very good reason why it’s here! A made-in-India electric sports motorcycle that promises to shake up the segment, the Ultraviolette F77 may be an expensive proposition, but it’s definitely created a new benchmark for electric motorcycles in India. We rode it around a go-kart track, and on the road, and came back extremely impressed with the first product from Ultraviolette! This is one motorcycle that definitely deserves to be on the list of best bike reviews of the year, electric or gas-powered!

Ducati DesertX Review

It’s been a long time coming. The Ducati DesertX was launched in December 2022, and it’s after a full year that we get to review it, now in December 2023! It’s big, heavy and has intimidating presence. But the DesertX has qualities which make it difficult to ignore. Superb performance, great on-road handling and excellent off-road manners easily make the DesertX one of the very best adventure bikes on sale today. And yes, we had a blast hooning around on the DesertX in the dirt! It’s a great bike to round off an entertaining year of reviewing some very exciting bikes!