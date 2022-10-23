Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport Review: Does It Have The Oomph! Factor?

It’s taken two years to launch, and all this while it has been waiting in the wings, while its big brothers (read Scorpio N & XUV700 ) excited audiences with their presence. We first saw it at the Auto Expo but now that it’s here, it makes a big statement in the subcompact SUV space. To begin with, it’s the most powerful of the lot and that’s a good thing. Yes, more power is always good! And then you have the company showing off its capabilities of making a car that’s powerful, fun, and engaging. So, what is the Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport all about?

Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport: Design

On the design front, there are not many changes, it’s still very much the XUV300. But now it gets the twin peaks Mahindra logo and the red accents all over the car tell the world that this is a power packed SUV. The Blazing Bronze colour is new and you get monotone and dual tone options. Mahindra, then, has kept it simple because remember, this is not a facelift, it is a new variant.

The TurboSport gets red accents all around, and Mahindra's new twin peaks logo.

Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport: How Does It Drive?

Now the XUV300 TurboSport petrol unit is from the same family of turbo petrol engines as in the Scorpio N and XUV700. The 3-cylinder unit now gets a new turbocharger, high-pressure direct injection and variable valve timing, among other things. Power is 128 bhp making it the most powerful subcompact SUV in India. And then there is the overboost function, which helps extract an additional 20Nm for a short duration, when the accelerator is pressed over 70 percent, between gears 2-6. There is a hint of turbo lag though and that’s what makes the initial acceleration a little dull, but once it’s in between the 1750 to 3800 rpm rev range, then the XUV300 TurboSport is in the zone. 0-100 kmph is done in 10.9 seconds which is also spritely for a car this size. That’s when it draws its claws and is eager to pounce and there’s a manual transmission to help you extract that power from the engine too. There’s just the 6-speed manual though and those who thought that there would be an AMT on offer will be disappointed. Mahindra says that it is a Euro 6 ready engine which gives it a bit of an edge over its competitors

In its TurboSport guise, the XUV300 is the most powerful subcompact SUV in India.

Displacement 1197cc Maximum Power 128 bhp @ 5000 rpm Peak Torque 230 Nm @ 1500-3750 rpm Transmission 6-speed Manual

Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport: Ride And Handling

Another aspect which we loved about the XUV300 is the way it rides and there are no changes in that department here. The suspension has not been tuned and frankly it doesn’t require to be, because it soaks in everything that the road throws at you. What’s a little tedious though is the longer throws of the gears and the long travel of the clutch, it’s not exactly fun. What also is a little disappointing is the cabin.

The suspension is the same as the other variants, and it soaks in everything the road throws at you.

Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport: Interior

There is NO change in here. The only sporty bit so to say is the fact that the cabin is all black. But really, more was expected here. In terms of features, you get a sunroof, leatherette upholstery, dual-zone climate control, all-wheel disc brakes, auto headlamps and wipers which is all great but there are some big misses too. There’s no wireless charging, no wireless smartphone integration or ventilated front seats. Now, all these features are available on its competitors. So yes, it is a miss, and the sporty variant should have come with more features.

The TurboSport's interior is identical to the other variants.

Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport: Price And Verdict

Now to the price. The XUV300 TurboSport is priced starting from Rs. 10.35 lakh, and goes all the way up to Rs. 12.90 lakh. The W6 variant of the TurboSport is just Rs. 35,000 more expensive than equivalent variant of the normal XUV300 and that shows how tightly Mahindra has priced it.

Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport Monotone Dual Tone W6 Rs. 10.35 lakh ------ W8 Rs. 11.65 lakh Rs. 11.80 lakh W8 (O) Rs. 12.75 lakh Rs. 12.90 lakh

(All prices are Ex-Showroom India)

The W6 variant of the TurboSport is just Rs. 35,000 more expensive than equivalent variant of the normal XUV300.

Could it have been more aggressively priced, given that not a lot has changed in terms of feature offerings? Most definitely. But you have to give points to Mahindra for trying to bring a sporty SUV to the market, one that’s good on paper and on the road too!