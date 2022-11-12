Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue vs Kia Sonet Comparison Review

The subcompact SUV space has been abuzz in 2022 with the most popular models getting updated to keep up with the influx of new competitors. Maruti Suzuki Brezza received a refresh with new premium features and an updated powertrain. The Hyundai Venue has been given a facelift with minor feature updates too, while the Kia Sonet remained the only constant in the segment with a minor update with respect to the new logo. We would’ve loved the Nexon as well in this shootout, but unfortunately, Tata Motors did not have a unit to provide. Anyhow, while all three have their own unique propositions, which one should make it our top recommendation in the hotly contested subcompact SUV segment? We find out.

Exterior

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has entered its second generation, with not only visual improvements but also a new heart. It is the first Maruti car to include a sunroof, a feature the Koreans have had since the beginning. A tad late to the game but a great touch, nevertheless. With a redesigned grille, the subcompact SUV maintains its striking exterior appearance with a new pair of LED headlights, and a redesigned lower section giving the Brezza a rugged appearance. The silhouette is mostly unchanged with a reprofiled rear.

The updated Brezza received tons of cosmetic tweaks to its front and rear along with a new design for the alloys, giving the SUV a new personality altogether.

The Hyundai Venue has styling influenced by the company's worldwide design language. It's bold, quirky, and certainly adds a lot of first-time appeals but it may polarise opinions. Nonetheless, the Venue keeps many of the creative looks that made it an immediate sensation.

The Venue too received major visual enhancements that are in line with its global design language.

The Kia Sonet is the only car in our shootout that hasn't seen a substantial stylistic upgrade since its debut. Apart from the new logo, the SUV stays the same and yet looks trendy. The tiger nose grille, sleek LED headlights and red accents courtesy of the GT Line make the Sonet stand out in a crowd. It was also the first in the segment to add a connecting light strip at the back, which is now a typical occurrence in this segment.

The Sonet, for me, remains the best-looking subcompact SUV with a bold and muscular stance.

Overall, the trio have done an excellent job of keeping up with modern design bringing a dash of youthfulness to otherwise dull designs from the past. However, the Sonet stands out as a more appealing subcompact SUV.

Tech & Interior

Even the interior of the Brezza has been completely redesigned to seem significantly more inviting than previously. The use of contrasting materials seems modern while a 360-degree view and a 9-inch infotainment screen ups the ante for the manufacturer with a likeable appeal. The Arkamys speakers with surround sound and a configurable HUD contribute to the overall feel.

The cabin of the Brezza is plusher than before.

The cabin of the Venue feels lacklustre, despite the designers' excellent work on the exteriors. The seats aren't particularly comfy. The infotainment system could have been larger. Moreover, while being a luxury product, the texturing on the door panels appears monotonous. Voice commands for Alexa and the part-electrically adjustable seats at the front are merely a consolation.

The Venue makes excellent use of the space it does have.

In terms of overall build quality and materials utilised, the Sonet feels the most premium in this shootout. I absolutely love the Bose speakers, and while the Brezza and Venue have somewhat superior overall sound. The unit on the Sonet is undoubtedly the finest in the segment. The Sonet is also the only one in this test to have ventilated seats albeit only on the top-spec models.

The quality of materials inside the cabin, design, textures, fit and finish are top-notch in the Sonet.

Space

The latest generation Brezza is roomier and provides more comfortable seating. However, the Venue provides passengers in the back with the most relaxing squabs needed for prolonged travels. The Sonet falls short here with insufficient head or knee room for taller passengers and that can be attributed to the sloping roofline. All three have USB ports and rear air conditioning vents. Despite the Sonet having a larger boot, we believe Maruti has done an excellent job decking the car since the Brezza has come a long way from its predecessor.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Hyundai Venue Kia Sonet Length 3,995 mm 3,995 mm 3,995 mm Width 1,790 mm 1,770 mm 1,790 mm Height 1,685 mm 1,617 mm 1,642 mm Wheelbase 2,500 mm 2,500 mm 2,500 mm Ground Clearance 200 mm 195 mm 205 mm Boot Space 328L 350L 392L

Engine & Transmission

All three SUVs have a slew of engine and transmission options to meet a variety of purposes. The Brezza is built for a smooth ride and great fuel economy whilst the Venue and Sonet are tailored for performance. We picked the Brezza in its automatic version and while the Venue and the Sonet both have the same turbo engine, we chose the iMT and DCT for the Koreans to give our audience a unique perspective.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Hyundai Venue Kia Sonet Displacement 1,462 cc 998 cc 998 cc Power 102 bhp @6,000 rpm 118 bhp @6,000 rpm 118 bhp @ 6,000 rpm Torque 137 Nm @4,400 rpm 172 Nm @1,500-4,000 rpm 172 Nm @1,500-4,000 rpm Transmission 6-Speed AT 6-Speed iMT 7-Speed DCT

Ride & Handling

The next big change is the motor that now gets the 1.5-litre petrol with Maruti Suzuki’s mild-hybrid system, it also gets the latest Suzuki Japan-developed 6-speed torque convertor and paddle shifter. While the paddles might declare the car’s sporty intent, and work with very little input lag, the motor itself isn’t the sprightliest. Consequently, the acceleration figures reflect the car's laid-back state of tune especially relative to the turbocharged motors on this test.

The 3-cylinder turbo petrol on the Venue is tuned to make about 120bhp and 172Nm of torque, so there’s plenty of punch, it’s not the most efficient engine of the lot and now that it misses out on the drive modes that feature on the Sonet, then the disparity is even clearer. The Venue is still a nice car to drive and handles well although sharp bumps are transferred to the cabin.

On the go, the Kia is quick off the line and has been tuned to favour performance. It is also the best handler of the lot with some work on the springs that set it apart from its sister car, the Venue. The DCT upshifts quickly but does take some time to process downshifts especially in corners and that can be frustrating, especially for an SUV that otherwise handles so well.

Fuel Economy

The Brezza impresses in terms of the economy due to its mild-hybrid technology. In this regard, the range on the turbo units depletes rapidly when I push the pedal to the metal as the real-world figures are much lower than the claimed numbers.

Claimed Fuel Efficiency Maruti Suzuki Brezza Hyundai Venue Kia Sonet MT 19.89 kmpl 17.8 kmpl 18.2 kmpl AT 19.80 kmpl 18.1 kmpl 18.3 kmpl

Safety

Each manufacturer prioritises safety and has made significant efforts in this area. Six airbags are standard on the Brezza, ABS and EBD, and sensors for reverse parking. All SUVs come complete with an electronic stability program with hill hold assist. The Venue also receives all of these. However, the top trim has four airbags as well as a Smart Pure air purifier with virus and bacterium protection. The same is true for the Sonet with up to 6 airbags on higher grades.

Prices & Variants

All three vehicles' petrol engines are available with manual and automatic gearboxes. While the Brezza has a single petrol choice, both Koreans have two petrol engine options and a single diesel engine option. Only the Sonet, though, receives an automated version of its diesel format. Hyundai also offers the sporty N Line, although at a higher price. Kia, too, with the X-Line. However, the Venue is the most economical option in the class.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Hyundai Venue Kia Sonet Petrol MT Rs. 7.99 lakh – Rs. 12.30 lakh Rs. 7.53 lakh – Rs. 12.07 lakh Rs. 7.49 lakh – Rs. 12.69 lakh Petrol AT Rs. 10.96 lakh - Rs. 13.80 lakh Rs. 10.96 lakh – Rs. 12.72 lakh Rs. 11.55 lakh – Rs. 13.39 lakh Diesel MT NA Rs. 9.99 lakh – Rs. 12.52 lakh Rs. 9.05 lakh – Rs. 13.09 lakh Diesel AT NA NA Rs. 12.15 lakh – Rs. 13.99 lakh

Verdict

Between the Kia Sonet and the Hyundai Venue, the differences are fewer as both are premium offerings with similar feature sets. However, it is easier to pick between the two on a straightforward basis - the Sonet is a better driver’s car, and the Venue offers more comfort for rear-seat passengers.

So, if you’re more focused on the driver seat, pick the Kia and if you’re prioritising the rear occupants, we’d suggest the Venue.

While the new Maruti Brezza isn’t an outstanding winner in any of our parameters, and its interior could have been better, it manages to offer the most balanced overall experience. Its larger proportions, spacious cabin, premium feature list and balanced ride are its highlights and make the package hard to fault.

Photography by: Apoorv Choudhary