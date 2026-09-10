Does Using Premium High-Octane Petrol Actually Improve Mileage in Normal Cars?

If you have ever stood at an Indian fuel station and wondered whether 95 RON petrol will help your car deliver better mileage, the answer is probably simpler than the marketing makes it sound. Octane is primarily about a fuel's resistance to engine knock, not about how much energy it contains.

India's Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifies different motor-gasoline grades by octane rating, including 91 RON and 95 RON grades. So, does filling a regular car with higher-octane petrol improve mileage? Usually, it does not.

What Does Octane Actually Mean?

Octane measures how resistant petrol is to engine knock, a form of abnormal combustion that can occur when part of the unburned air-fuel mixture autoignites ahead of the normal flame front. A higher-octane fuel can withstand greater pressure and temperature before autoignition becomes more likely. But higher octane does not simply mean more energy in every litre of petrol.

The octane number describes a fuel's resistance to knock, not its energy content. Fuel formulations can differ in energy content for reasons unrelated to octane rating, so a higher RON number should not be treated as a direct indication that each litre contains more usable energy. That is why a higher number on the fuel pump should not automatically be interpreted as “more mileage.”

Does Premium Petrol Improve Mileage in a Normal Car?

For a car designed to run on regular petrol, generally not by a meaningful amount. AAA tested vehicles designed to operate on regular-grade petrol and found no significant improvement in fuel economy, horsepower or emissions when premium petrol was used instead.

That makes the basic takeaway fairly straightforward, which is that if your engine is designed for regular petrol, higher octane alone is unlikely to produce a huge mileage improvement.

Why Doesn't the Extra Octane Automatically Help?

Modern petrol engines use sensors and electronic engine management to control combustion and ignition. If the engine encounters conditions that could cause knock, its control system can adjust ignition timing to protect the engine. But an engine designed around regular petrol is not necessarily calibrated to extract additional efficiency simply because higher-octane fuel is put into the tank.

In other words, the fuel cannot create an efficiency advantage that the engine is not designed to use. This is also why simply moving from 91 RON to 95 RON should not be treated like upgrading the engine itself. The higher-octane fuel gives the engine more knock resistance. Whether that resistance can be converted into additional performance or efficiency depends on the engine's design and calibration.

What If the Car Recommends Premium Petrol?

This is where the answer changes.

There is an important difference between an engine that:

requires premium petrol,

recommends premium petrol, and

is designed to run on regular petrol

If your owner's manual says premium is recommended, there may be circumstances where the engine can take advantage of it. If your manual says regular petrol is sufficient, there is generally little reason to pay extra purely because a higher RON number sounds better.

What About High-Compression and Turbocharged Engines?

Higher-octane fuel becomes more relevant when an engine operates under conditions that make knock more likely. High-compression engines squeeze the air-fuel mixture more aggressively before combustion. Turbocharged engines can also increase the pressure of the intake charge.

These characteristics can increase the importance of knock resistance. Higher-octane gasoline is used in engines with higher compression ratios and other designs where greater resistance to knock is beneficial.

This does not mean every turbocharged car needs premium petrol. It means the engine's specifications matter. A modern turbocharged engine can be specifically calibrated to run on regular petrol, while another engine may require or recommend a higher octane grade.

What About Indian 91 RON and 95 RON Petrol?

This is where the Indian context becomes important. BIS standards recognise petrol grades based on octane rating, including 91 RON and 95 RON motor gasoline. That means a 95 RON fuel has a higher resistance to knock than a 91 RON fuel.

But if your car is designed to operate correctly on 91 RON, using 95 RON does not automatically make the engine more efficient. The better question is:

“What octane rating does my engine actually require or recommend?”

Your owner's manual remains the most relevant source for that vehicle-specific requirement.

Can Premium Petrol Make a Car Feel Smoother?

Possibly, but this should not automatically be confused with better mileage. If an engine is designed or calibrated to take advantage of higher-octane fuel, the additional knock resistance can allow its engine-management system to maintain more favourable ignition timing under conditions where knock would otherwise become a concern.

That can affect performance or refinement in some vehicles, particularly under higher loads. But if a regular-fuel vehicle is already operating normally, there may be no noticeable difference. So if your car feels smoother after filling with premium fuel, that experience alone does not prove that you are getting better fuel economy.

What About Premium Fuel and Engine Cleanliness?

Another common assumption is that a higher-octane petrol automatically keeps an engine cleaner. Octane and fuel-cleaning properties are separate characteristics.

BIS's Indian motor-gasoline specification separately addresses engine intake system cleanliness and multifunctional additives. In other words, RON by itself does not tell you what additive package a particular fuel contains or how strongly it may affect deposits.

So you should not assume that a higher RON number automatically means:

Cleaner injectors

A cleaner engine

Better deposit control

Longer engine life

Those claims require separate evidence about the particular fuel formulation and its additive package.

When Should You Use High-Octane Petrol?

Higher-octane petrol makes sense when:

Your owner's manual requires it.

Your owner's manual recommends it and you want to follow the manufacturer's intended fuel specification.

Your engine is specifically designed to take advantage of higher octane.

Your vehicle develops persistent knocking and the owner's manual recommends a higher-octane fuel or professional inspection.

It makes less sense when:

Your car is designed for regular petrol.

You are buying premium fuel purely for better mileage.

You assume higher RON automatically means better fuel quality.

You have not checked your vehicle's recommended fuel grade.

If your engine is experiencing persistent knocking, however, simply switching fuels should not be treated as a complete diagnosis. A recurring knocking problem can indicate an underlying issue that needs attention.

So, Should You Fill Your Normal Car With 95 RON Petrol?

Not purely for mileage. If your car is designed to run on regular petrol, independent testing does not show a meaningful fuel-economy advantage from simply moving to premium high-octane fuel. There are exceptions for engines that require or recommend higher octane, particularly where the engine is designed to take advantage of its greater knock resistance.

Whether that translates into better performance or efficiency depends on the engine, its calibration and the fuel grade it was designed to use. So before paying extra at the pump, check what your car actually needs. The best petrol for your car is not necessarily the most expensive one. It is the one your engine is designed to use.