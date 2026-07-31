True Four-Cylinder Petrol Cars You Can Still Buy Under Rs 10 Lakh
- The Maruti Suzuki Brezza packs a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine with low engine noise.
- The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga’s 1.5-litre four-cylinder, dual-jet engine is quite fuel-efficient.
- Honda’s updated Amaze has kept its highly refined, rev-happy 1.2-litre i-VTEC motor intact
By 2026, automakers are increasingly shifting to three-cylinder engines to keep manufacturing costs down. Even then, for comfortable city commutes or spirited but unbothered highway stints, four-cylinder engines remain highly desirable. There’s a reason why a select section of Indian drivers often seek this specific engine layout.
What Are Four-Cylinder Engines Found in Cars?
A four-cylinder engine uses an even number of pistons. This inherent design means it has a relatively more balanced firing order, so it can be a bit smoother than a three-cylinder counterpart, which exhibits an uneven rocking motion. When you are particularly cruising at higher speeds on an open highway, less harshness from the engine transmits to the cabin; you get linear power delivery and an overall more relaxed travel experience. City transits also remain noticeably convenient.
Finding the Right Four-Cylinder Car
We have listed some of the most viable four-cylinder engine cars you can still take home today at a reasonable price.
1. Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Price: Rs. 7.40 Lakh ex-showroom onwards
The Brezza earlier used to have only a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C petrol engine, but now, a new three-cylinder turbo-petrol option has been released under the nameplate. Regardless, the four-cylinder naturally aspirated option remains popular, as it feels very refined for highway commutes. Also, the car provides high fuel efficiency on open roads, reasonable maintenance costs, and enough ground clearance to handle bad city patches.
- Key Features: A high seating position, standard rear air-conditioning vents, and a highly stable chassis.
- Choose this if you want: A highly reliable SUV that cruises smoothly all day long.
2. Honda Amaze
Price: Rs. 7.51 Lakh ex-showroom onwards
Honda recently updated the Amaze, but thankfully retained its celebrated 1.2-litre four-cylinder i-VTEC petrol motor. This naturally aspirated engine provides sufficient top-end performance and a very refined rev range on open roads. On top of that, it offers an ample soft ride quality that filters out most highway expansion joints or city potholes, and the cabin also feels very spacious for its rear passengers.
- Key Features: A massive 416-litre boot and a choice between a 5-speed manual or a smooth CVT automatic.
- Choose this if you want: A highly refined sedan that provides a classic Japanese driving experience and excellent luggage capacity.
3. Hyundai i20
Price: Rs. 6.00 Lakh ex-showroom onwards
Hyundai cars are usually known for their quiet cabins, and the i20 keeps that impression alive. It features the renowned 1.2-litre four-cylinder Kappa petrol engine family, which is widely praised for its quiet idling, linear power delivery, and premium platform stability at higher speeds. The car also has a wide footprint, meaning it stays planted to the road even on fast highway curves.
- Key Features: Six airbags as standard across all variants, a highly premium dashboard layout, and a smooth manual or iVT automatic gearbox.
- Choose this if you want: A premium hatchback that feels stable and quiet on the open road.
4. Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Price: Rs. 5.99 Lakh ex-showroom onwards
The Baleno is one of the most popular hatchbacks in India. It comes equipped with a 1.2-litre four-cylinder K-Series petrol motor delivering exceptional NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) control that keeps cabin buzz to a minimum on long stretches. Rear-seat legroom for adult passengers is very high, and the suspension setup is quite soft, too; it absorbs most bumps with ease.
- Key Features: Automatic climate control available (standard from the Sigma MT trim onwards), a slick-shifting manual gearbox, and up to 22.35 kmpl of claimed fuel efficiency.
- Choose this if you want: Maximum interior space and high fuel efficiency wrapped in a quiet, easy-to-drive package.
5. Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Price: Rs. 6.85 Lakh ex-showroom onwards
The Fronx takes the proven mechanicals of the Baleno and wraps them in a much more aggressive exterior. It combines a smooth 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine with an aerodynamic crossover stance and elevated ground clearance. Also, the extra ground clearance of this car makes it much easier to tackle unpaved rural roads once you exit the main highway.
- Key Features: Thick wheel arch cladding, an attractive coupe-like sloping roofline, and dual-tone interiors.
- Choose this if you want: A stylish, modern crossover that looks like an SUV but retains the quiet, highly efficient engine of a premium hatchback.
6. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price: Rs. 8.85 Lakh ex-showroom onwards
The Ertiga is another unique family cruiser option under the Rs. 10 lakh mark. Being a seven-seater MPV, it uses a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K-Series block to offer refined travel even when fully loaded with passengers and luggage. The engine not only offers enough torque for the highways, but it feels easy and nimble to drive this car inside the city as well.
- Key Features: Standard airbags, AC vents for rear passengers, and a highly flexible seating arrangement.
- Choose this if you want: A practical people carrier that treats every passenger to a smooth and comfortable journey.
Honourable Mentions
If you want to explore a few more four-cylinder options, these models also come with well-engineered four-cylinder setups:
- Toyota Glanza: Mechanically identical to the Baleno, this refined 1.2-litre K-Series sibling offers a slightly different exterior design and the peace of mind of Toyota’s after-sales service network. It starts at Rs. 6.73 lakh.
- Hyundai Exter: A well-insulated micro-SUV that uses the same 1.2-litre Kappa engine as the i20, offering a high seating position and excellent outward visibility from Rs. 5.80 lakh.
- Hyundai Aura: A refined compact sedan packing the 1.2-litre Kappa engine. Starting at Rs. 6.00 lakh, it features low wind resistance and a quiet cabin that makes long trips a breeze.
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Upcoming Cars
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- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-14
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
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- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
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- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-17
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- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-19
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- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
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