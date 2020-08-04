2020 Kawasaki Versys-X 250 Launched In Indonesia

The 2020 Kawasaki Versys-X 250, the entry-level model from the Japanese brand in the adventure touring segment has been launched in Indonesia. The updated model retains the same styling as before, but now is available in two variants, a standard Versys-X 250 and a Versys-X 250 Tourer in a new colour option, which also gets some additional features like hand guards, fog lamps, engine guard and DC outlets. The standard Versys-X 250 is priced at IDR 63,700,000 (around ₹ 3.25 lakh), while the Versys-X 250 Tourer is priced at IDR 67,900,000 (around ₹ 3.46 lakh).

The Versys-X 250 is powered by a 249 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine which makes 33.5 bhp of maximum power at 11,500 rpm and 21.7 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm. The four-stroke engine has a six-speed gearbox, and suspension is handled by 41 mm telescopic front forks, and a bottom-link, uni-trak, gas-charged shock at the rear. There's a 290 mm petal disc on the front wheel and a 220 mm single disc on the rear wheel. Only miss is that the Versys-X 250 is not available with ABS. Kerb weight is 173 kg, and the fuel tank has a capacity of 17 litres.

So far, there's no news of Kawasaki introducing the Versys-X 250 in India. In any case, for India, the bike will need to come equipped with ABS, and Kawasaki already has the Versys-X 350 on sale, although the BS6 version has not been introduced yet. The BS4 version of the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is powered by a 296 cc, parallel-twin engine with nearly 40 bhp of power at 11,500 rpm and 25.7 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm. The 250 cc Kawasaki Versys-X 250 is not expected to be introduced in India, and instead the Versys-X 300 BS6 will be introduced, as a locally assembled product.

