2020 KTM 250 Duke: Top 7 Bikes You Can Buy At Similar Price

The 2020 KTM 250 Duke not just meets the latest Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations, but also gets minor cosmetic updates, like a new LED headlight and new daytime running lights (DRLs), similar to the KTM 390 Duke. The 2020 KTM 250 Duke is priced at ₹ 2.09 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi), and comes in two new colours, Dark Galvano and Silver Metallic. The 250 Duke also gets dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS). The supermoto ABS mode disengages the ABS on the rear wheel and can be activated at the push of a button. The 249 cc, single-cylinder engine makes 29.6 bhp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm, and the bike tips the scales with 171 kg kerb weight. The KTM 250 Duke has quite a few 250 cc rivals in its segment, but in terms of pricing, here's a list of what other bikes are available if you have the same budget.

The KTM RC 200 has a smaller engine but has a sportier stance and full fairing, and is priced at ₹ 2.01 lakh KTM 250 Duke 2.09 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

KTM RC 200

The KTM RC 200 may be from the same family and brand, but it's priced very close the KTM 250 Duke. In fact, the full-faired KTM RC 200 is just around ₹ 5,000 less expensive than the naked KTM 250 Duke. Priced at ₹ 2.01 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi), what the KTM RC 200 offers is a sportier design, with a full fairing, and more committed riding posture. The KTM RC 200 may not be as comfortable for long hours in the saddle, but for those looking for a supersport replica, this is as close as it gets. The RC 200 is powered by a 199.5 cc, single-cylinder engine which puts out 24.6 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 19.2 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. Compared to the 250 Duke, the RC 200 is a lot lighter, with 159 kg kerb weight.

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 gets a Scrambler inspired design language

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 is based on the KTM 250 Duke, and gets the same engine, as well as the same chassis, apart from the rear sub-frame. The design though is completely different, and the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 offers a radical, neo-classic design, which may or may not be to everyone's liking. But it's definitely something different than the other crop of 250 cc bikes available on sale right now, and that's a primary reason why it deserves a second glance. And on top of that, the Husqvarna brand is positioned as a premium brand globally, but considering it's just been introduced in India, the Svartpilen 250, at ₹ 1.85 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi), is actually a more affordable alternative to the KTM 250 Duke. With a kerb weight of 166 kg, the Svartpilen 250 is also lighter than the KTM 250 Duke, which has a kerb weight of 171 kg.

Also Read: All You Need To Know About Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 & Husqvarna Vitpilen 250

The Bajaj Dominar 400 is priced at ₹ 1.91 lakh

Bajaj Dominar 400

The other bike in the Bajaj family (remember Bajaj Auto owns 48 per cent in Pierer Mobility, the parent company of KTM and Husqvarna), the Bajaj Dominar 400, has actually a bigger engine. The Dominar 400's engine is based on the KTM 390 Duke, but with a slightly different state of tune. The 373 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine of the Dominar 400 makes 39.4 bhp of maximum power at 8,800 rpm and peak torque of 35 Nm at 7,000 rpm. Although with slightly more power on paper, the Dominar 400 though is a long and heavy package. With a kerb weight of 187 kg, it's at least 16 kg heavier than the KTM 250 Duke and the long wheelbased may offer good straight line stability, but it may not be as agile as the Duke. The Bajaj Dominar 400 is priced at ₹ 1.91 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: Bajaj Dominar 250 First Ride Review

2020 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS is priced at ₹ 1.99 lakh

Mahindra Mojo

Like the Bajaj Dominar 400, the Mahindra Mojo is also a slightly different take, combining street and touring capability. The updated BS6 Mahindra Mojo is powered by a 295 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine. So far, Mahindra Two Wheelers has not announced the specifications for the BS6 engine, but we expect a slight decrease in peak power and torque over the BS4 model. For reference, the BS4 engine developed 26 bhp of power at 7,500 rpm, and 28 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The Mahindra Mojo is priced at ₹ 1.99 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: BS6 Mahindra Mojo Launched At ₹ 1.99 Lakh

The Benelli Imperiale 400 has period-correct looks, with design inspired by Benelli's storied past, from the 1950s

Benelli Imperiale 400

The Benelli Imperiale 400 is a completely different kind of motorcycle, compared to the KTM 250 Duke. It's a modern classic, with retro styling, and known for its relaxed performance. The Benelli Imperiale 400 is powered by a 374 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine which makes maximum power of 20.7 bhp at 6,000 rpm and peak torque of 29 Nm at 3,500 rpm. Compared to the sporty KTM 250 Duke, the Benelli Imperiale 400 is made for more relaxed riding, but it still offers very good straight line stability and the engine offers decent refinement to cruise at triple digit speeds. The new Benelli Imperiale 400 is priced at ₹ 1.99 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: Benelli Imperiale 400 First Ride Review

The Jawa Perak is the factory custom bobber from Jawa Motorcycles

Jawa Perak

The Jawa Perak is the factory custom bobber from Classic Legends Private Limited, and introduced under the Jawa name. The Perak comes in a solo saddle version only, and has a long wheelbase and typical stripped down, bobber design, while retaining the classic lines of the Jawa motorcycles. The Perak is powered by a 334 cc, single-cylinder engine which makes 30 bhp of maximum power and 33 Nm of peak torque. The Jawa Perak is priced at ₹ 1.94 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: Jawa Perak First Ride Impressions

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is an adventure-touring model but is the heaviest in this list with 199 kg kerb weight

Royal Enfield Himalayan

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is the dark horse in this list. It's nowhere near comparable to the KTM 250 Duke, in terms of styling, dynamics or performance. But considering the price bracket, the Himalayan makes a wild card entry into this list. Positioned as an adventure touring motorcycle, the Royal Enfield Himalayan doubles up as a jack of all, and can double up as a daily companion, long distance partner, and can even take on extremely rough terrain, if that is a factor for consideration. The Himalayan is powered by a 411 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which makes 24.3 bhp of maximum power at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque between 4,000-4,500 rpm. With a kerb weight of 199 kg, the Himalayan though, is the heaviest bike on this list. It's priced at ₹ 1.90 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.