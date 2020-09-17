New Cars and Bikes in India
2020 Triumph Bonneville Build-Off Announced

Triumph Motorcycles UK has announced the Bonneville Build-Off competition for 2020. Nine UK Triumph dealers will battle it out for the top spot.

Triumph Motorcycles has announced the Bonneville Build-Off Competition in the UK

Highlights

  • Nine finalists will battle it out for the coveted first prize
  • The Triumph Bonneville Build-Off winner will be announced on Oct 28
  • Custom retro racers, scramblers and cafe racers vie for top spots

Triumph Motorcycles has announced the 2020 Triumph Bonneville Build-Off, a custom bike build-off competition with entries from nine Triumph dealerships from across the UK. The dealers, using a combination of original Triumph genuine accessories, along with custom-built parts have built the custom Triumph Bonneville motorcycles. All the entries for the competition are built either on the Triumph Bonneville 900 cc or the Triumph Bonneville 1200 cc as the base for the build. The public has been invited to head to the Triumph Bonneville Build-Off microsite, where they can read about the entries, look at pictures and vote.

Also Read: Triumph Motorcycles Completes 61 Years Of Bonneville

k96e68hg

Triumph Speed Racer built by Edinburgh Triumph is a retro take on the Triumph Daytona

Voting for the nine finalists will take place on the Triumph UK event page till October 14, after which the best overall bike will be decided. Additional awards will also be decided by a panel of judges. TV presenter George Clarke will choose the Design Award winner, Olympian and Scrambler owner Victoria Pendleton will select the winner of the Inspiration Award, custom bike builder Jody Millhouse will choose the Paint and Custom Award victor and Triumph UK General Manager Devron Boulton will decide on the Retail Choice Award.

Also Read: Triumph Rocket 3 GT Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 18.4 Lakh

1joi4ua4

The TNL Scrambler is a beautiful scrambler built by Triumph North London

0 Comments

The rules are simple, to use either the Bonneville 900 cc or 1200 cc as the base, and use any and all genuine Triumph accessories, and then design, engineer and craft an original design on a custom machine according to their visualisation and creativity. All the entries are inherently Triumph Bonnevilles, but each dealer seems to have followed their own design philosophy. From a flat track racing inspired custom build, a couple of scramblers, cafe racers, and even a retro-styled Daytona based on the Bonneville. Winners of the Bonneville Build-Off will be announced on October 28, 2020.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

