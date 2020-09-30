New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 Unveil Date Announced

The Ducati Multistrada V4 has been teased on Ducati's social media channels, with a date for the official unveil, October 15.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Ducati has released social media teasers of the upcoming Ducati Multistrada V4

Highlights

  • Ducati teases upcoming Multistrada V4 on social media
  • New Ducati Multistrada V4 to be unveiled on October 15
  • New V4 engine likely to be smaller than existing 1,262 cc v-twin

Ducati has started teasing a new model to be unveiled on October 15. From all indications, it's expected to be the new Ducati Multistrada V4. The Italian brand uploaded an image of four pistons to its social media handles with the caption, "4 is lighter than 2. It can also be more compact. October 15. Be ready to #ChangeParadigm." Ducati has also launched a new page on its website for the new model, listing three more hints, calling them "theorems" scheduled for October 1, October 8, and October 13.

Also Read: Ducati Multistrada V4 Spotted On Off-Road Test

b0p2vln8

An image on the Ducati website shows the four pistons along with different surfaces, hinting at "multiple surface", or Multistrada

The top of the webpage also has accompanying text which talks about a new V4 engine, which "elevates the sportiness written in our DNA towards fresh horizons of versatility and reliability." There are also a few subtle hints that suggest that the new V4 engine will in fact be used on a Multistrada. There are two images of the pistons, along with two images of different road surfaces, one tarmac and the other dirt. This suggests that the new bike will have capability to be used on all kinds of terrain, like the existing Multistrada models.

Also Read: Ducati Multistrada V4 Latest Spy Shots

There's another small caption along with the pictures which suggests that the new engine platform may replace an existing one. The text says, "The adaptation of V4 to a smaller bore achieves the objective of weight reduction of 1.2 kg compared to the previous V2 generation." The current Ducati Multistrada 1260 is powered by a 1,262 cc v-twin engine, and this could be the engine being referred to as the previous "V2 generation".

Also Read: Ducati Multistrada V4 May Get 1,158 cc V4 Engine

d9kaec4

The new Multistrada V4's engine will be derived from the Ducati V4 Stradale engine

0 Comments

There were recent reports that we had quoted that the new Multistrada V4 may be powered by a 1,158 cc, as listed on a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) decoding document filed with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The document also listed a new model, titled "1706 Project" and based on these revelations, it was reported that the new Multistrada V4 could get that 1,158 cc engine. But now it appears that the Multistrada V4 will get a smaller engine, and the "1706 Project" could be possibly another engine, possibly a larger engine of the Panigale V4 and V4S as part of upgrades for Euro 5.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

MG Gloster Review; New Flagship From MG Motor India

MG Gloster Review; New Flagship From MG Motor India
Honda H'Ness India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Honda H'Ness India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
All-New Honda H'Ness Premium Motorcycle: What To Expect

All-New Honda H'Ness Premium Motorcycle: What To Expect
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Details Revealed

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Details Revealed
2020 BMW G 310 R G 310 GS BS6 India Launch Date Revealed

2020 BMW G 310 R G 310 GS BS6 India Launch Date Revealed
Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2

Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2
Tata Signa 5525.S 55 Tonne 4x2 Prime Mover Tractor Truck Launched

Tata Signa 5525.S 55 Tonne 4x2 Prime Mover Tractor Truck Launched
2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 Unveil Date Announced

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 Unveil Date Announced
General Motors 'Continuing Discussions' With Nikola On Alliance Deal

General Motors 'Continuing Discussions' With Nikola On Alliance Deal
Honda H'Ness India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Honda H'Ness India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Tata Signa 5525.S 55 Tonne 4x2 Prime Mover Tractor Truck Launched

Tata Signa 5525.S 55 Tonne 4x2 Prime Mover Tractor Truck Launched
Pre-Owned Premium Car Chain Luxury Ride To Open 50 New Showrooms By 2023

Pre-Owned Premium Car Chain Luxury Ride To Open 50 New Showrooms By 2023
Mick Schumacher Will Drive For Alfa Romeo In FP1 For The Eifel GP At The Nurburgring 

Mick Schumacher Will Drive For Alfa Romeo In FP1 For The Eifel GP At The Nurburgring 
TVS To Honour Bookings For Norton Bikes

TVS To Honour Bookings For Norton Bikes
All-New Honda H'Ness Premium Motorcycle: What To Expect

All-New Honda H'Ness Premium Motorcycle: What To Expect
2020 BMW G 310 R G 310 GS BS6 India Launch Date Revealed

2020 BMW G 310 R G 310 GS BS6 India Launch Date Revealed
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Details Revealed

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Details Revealed
2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB Facelift Unveiled

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB Facelift Unveiled
Indian Challenger Custom To Compete In 'King Of the Baggers' Race

Indian Challenger Custom To Compete In 'King Of the Baggers' Race
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing Again

Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing Again
Tesla Cybertruck Gets A Fun Paintball Accessory For Its Mad Max Look 

Tesla Cybertruck Gets A Fun Paintball Accessory For Its Mad Max Look 
Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2

Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2
Honda H'Ness India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Honda H'Ness India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2

Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2
All-New Honda H'Ness Premium Motorcycle: What To Expect

All-New Honda H'Ness Premium Motorcycle: What To Expect
New Benelli 650 GT Shown In Type Approval Documents

New Benelli 650 GT Shown In Type Approval Documents
MG Gloster Review; New Flagship From MG Motor India

MG Gloster Review; New Flagship From MG Motor India

Ducati Bikes

Ducati Panigale V4

Sports, 14.5 Kmpl
Ducati Panigale V4
Price Starts
₹ 20.53 - 54.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 67,700 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati Monster 797

Cruiser, 18.86 Kmpl
Ducati Monster 797
Price Starts
₹ 8.03 - 8.12 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 26,480 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati Monster 821

Sports, 13 - 18.51 Kmpl
Ducati Monster 821
Price Starts
₹ 10.99 - 11.15 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 36,241 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati 959 Panigale

Sports, 18 Kmpl
Ducati 959 Panigale
Price Starts
₹ 14.69 - 15.2 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 48,442 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati 1299 Panigale

Sports, 15 Kmpl
Ducati 1299 Panigale
Price Starts
₹ 51.82 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,70,882 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati Panigale V2

Sports, 0 Kmpl
Ducati Panigale V2
Price Starts
₹ 16.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 56,026 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati SuperSport

Sports, 20 Kmpl
Ducati SuperSport
Price Starts
₹ 12.04 - 13.55 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 39,703 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati XDiavel

Sports, 15 Kmpl
Ducati XDiavel
Price Starts
₹ 16.48 - 19.16 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 54,344 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati Diavel 1260

Sports, 18.5 Kmpl
Ducati Diavel 1260
Price Starts
₹ 17.7 - 19.25 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 58,368 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati Scrambler

Sports, 20 Kmpl
Ducati Scrambler
Price Starts
₹ 7.89 - 9.78 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 26,018 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati Multistrada 1260

Sports, 19.2 Kmpl
Ducati Multistrada 1260
Price Starts
₹ 15.99 - 21.42 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 52,729 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati Monster 1200

Sports, 15 Kmpl
Ducati Monster 1200
Price Starts
₹ 20.1 - 24.73 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 66,282 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati Scrambler 1100

Sports, 19.2 Kmpl
Ducati Scrambler 1100
Price Starts
₹ 11.95 - 13.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 39,406 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati Hypermotard 950

Sports, 9 Kmpl
Ducati Hypermotard 950
Price Starts
₹ 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 39,538 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati Multistrada 950

Off Road, 16 Kmpl
Ducati Multistrada 950
Price Starts
₹ 12.8 - 12.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 42,209 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati Hypermotard 939

Sports, 20 Kmpl
Ducati Hypermotard 939
Price Starts
₹ 11.12 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 36,669 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled

Off Road, 20 Kmpl
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
Price Starts
₹ 9.93 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 32,745 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro

Sports, 24 Kmpl
Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro
Price Starts
₹ 17.99 - 18.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 59,324 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati Hyperstrada 939

Off Road, 20 Kmpl
Ducati Hyperstrada 939
Price Starts
₹ 12.15 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 40,066 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati Multistrada 1200

Off Road, 18 Kmpl
Ducati Multistrada 1200
Price Starts
₹ 15.32 - 20.69 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 50,519 11.5% / 3 yrs
Ducati Diavel 1260, Maruti Suzuki XL6 Bookings, Revolt RV400
04:09
Ducati Diavel 1260, Maruti Suzuki XL6 Bookings, Revolt RV400
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 09-Aug-19 10:33 PM
KTM RC 125, Bajaj-Uber Partnership, Ducati Naked V4
02:57
KTM RC 125, Bajaj-Uber Partnership, Ducati Naked V4
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-Jun-19 08:00 PM
2019 Ducati Scrambler Range Launched In India
06:31
2019 Ducati Scrambler Range Launched In India
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Apr-19 08:30 AM
2019 Ducati Scrambler First Ride Review
05:13
2019 Ducati Scrambler First Ride Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Apr-19 12:00 PM
Ducati Scrambler 1100 First Look
02:03
Ducati Scrambler 1100 First Look
  • News
  • 10-Sep-18 02:46 PM
Mahindra TUV300 Plus, Ducati Scrambler 1100 And Mahindra Roxor
18:31
Mahindra TUV300 Plus, Ducati Scrambler 1100 And Mahindra Roxor
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Sep-18 08:30 PM
Ducati Panigale V4 S, Ather S450, Pawan Munjal Interview
21:07
Ducati Panigale V4 S, Ather S450, Pawan Munjal Interview
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 14-Jul-18 08:30 PM
Hyundai Verna Vs Honda City Vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Ducati SuperSport S and Happy Birthday Ferrari!
22:48
Hyundai Verna Vs Honda City Vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Ducati SuperSport S and Happy Birthday Ferrari!
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 07-Oct-17 08:30 PM
Ducati Monster 797 And New Gen Volvo XC60
17:26
Ducati Monster 797 And New Gen Volvo XC60
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 03-Jun-17 08:30 PM
Ducati 959 Panigale
04:05
Ducati 959 Panigale
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 18-Jun-16 08:30 PM
Image of Panigale Adjustable Footpegs Kit
Image of Panigale Adjustable Footpegs Kit
Image of Panigale Backview
Image of Panigale Backview
Image of Panigale Brake Lever Protection
Image of Panigale Brake Lever Protection
Image of Ducati Monster 797
Image of Ducati Monster 797
Image of Ducati Monster 797 Plus Side Profile
Image of Ducati Monster 797 Plus Side Profile
Image of Ducati Monster 797 Plus Engine
Image of Ducati Monster 797 Plus Engine
Image of 2018 Ducati Monster 821
Image of 2018 Ducati Monster 821
Image of Led Headlight
Image of Led Headlight
Image of Monster 821
Image of Monster 821
Image of 1
Image of 1
Image of 2
Image of 2
Image of 4
Image of 4
Image of Front View
Image of Front View
Image of Handle Bar
Image of Handle Bar
Image of Left Slant View
Image of Left Slant View
Image of Ducati Panigale V2 Ducati Logo
Image of Ducati Panigale V2 Ducati Logo
Image of Ducati Panigale V2 Engine
Image of Ducati Panigale V2 Engine
Image of Ducati Panigale V2 Exhaust
Image of Ducati Panigale V2 Exhaust
Image of Ducati Supersport Front Profile
Image of Ducati Supersport Front Profile
Image of Ducati Supersport Fornt Side
Image of Ducati Supersport Fornt Side
Image of Ducati Supersport Front View
Image of Ducati Supersport Front View
Image of Xdiavel Handle
Image of Xdiavel Handle
Image of Xdiavel Seating
Image of Xdiavel Seating
Image of Xdiavel Top View
Image of Xdiavel Top View
Image of Diavel 1260 Led Headlight
Image of Diavel 1260 Led Headlight
Image of Diavel 1260 Tank
Image of Diavel 1260 Tank
Image of Diavel 1260 Alloy Wheels
Image of Diavel 1260 Alloy Wheels
Image of 0000 Cafe Racer Black
Image of 0000 Cafe Racer Black
Image of 0001 Urban Enduro Green
Image of 0001 Urban Enduro Green
Image of 0006 Full Throttle Yellow Black
Image of 0006 Full Throttle Yellow Black
Image of Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Honda H'Ness India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Honda H'Ness India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2
Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2
All-New Honda H'Ness Premium Motorcycle: What To Expect
All-New Honda H'Ness Premium Motorcycle: What To Expect
New Benelli 650 GT Shown In Type Approval Documents
New Benelli 650 GT Shown In Type Approval Documents
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities