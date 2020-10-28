New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 Honda CB1000R Teased; Unveil Date Announced

The 2021 Honda CB1000R will be unveiled on November 10, 2020 and will feature minor cosmetic updates along with a Euro 5-compliant engine.

Honda has released a teaser video of the 2021 Honda CB1000R expand View Photos
Highlights

  • Honda releases teaser video of 2021 Honda CB1000R
  • New Honda CB1000R to be Euro 5 compliant; no major changes
  • New headlight design the biggest cosmetic change seen on the teaser

Honda has teased the 2021 Honda CB1000R naked motorcycle in a new teaser video, also announcing the formal unveil date of the updated motorcycle. The 2021 Honda CB1000R will be officially unveiled on November 10, 2020, and from what we can see from the teaser video, the updated model looks more or less similar to the outgoing model, except for a couple of minor cosmetic tweaks. From the profile shot seen in the teaser video, the 2021 CB1000R pretty much looks like its predecessor, except for a revised and redesigned headlight.

jstvcrg4

The biggest change seems to be the new headlight design, which looks strangely similar to the MV Agusta Brutale range of naked bikes

The previous model's LED headlight was a flat unit, quite like a classic round-shaped headlight, but with the LED strip. The new headlight sits at an angle, still gets the LED strip on the rim, and is actually similar to the headlight design of the MV Agusta Brutale range of naked bikes. The Honda's headlight though is more circular than oval, and it's the angle that it sits in that makes it look more oval than circular. And apart from the distinctively new headlight design, the bike pretty much remains the same, in terms of design.

The fuel tank retains the muscular look and feel of the old bike, and even the exhaust seems more or less same as before. The engine cases also look more or less same as the outgoing model's, but there are bound to be some changes, if not significant, but mainly some tweaks to meet the Euro 5 emission regulations. The 2021 Honda CB1000R is expected to be introduced in India, sometime in the first half of 2021, and priced at around ₹ 15 lakh (Ex-showroom).

