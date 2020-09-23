2021 Honda CB125F Unveiled For Europe

The Honda CB125F, one of the most successful entry-level motorcycles in Europe gets a long list of updates for 2021. Visually, the bike retains the same silhouette and overall design, but there are significant changes, including an overall lighter kerb weight. For 2021, the Honda CB125F sheds 11 kg over the outgoing model, and kerb weight is down from 127 kg to 117 kg on the new model. The frame has been redesigned as well, and is said to make the motorcycle more agile, as well as improve stability. The 2021 Honda CB125F's Smart Power (eSP) engine is said to provide 27 per cent better fuel efficiency.

The 2021 Honda CB125F gets a completely re-worked engine with ACG silent starter

The updated bike's engine is 7 kg lighter and produces 10.7 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The new engine gets an off-set cylinder to help reduce internal friction, something we've seen in Honda's commuter models here in India as well. It also features the silent start ACG starter motor. The tubular steel frame sheds 1.7 kg over the outgoing model, and the bodywork has been restyled as well, with more aggressive lines in-line with Honda's bigger bikes in the CB range.

The Honda CB125F is 11 kg lighter than the outgoing model with a lighter engine and lighter frame

The Honda CB125F now gets a LED headlamp and a digital dash, along with eco-meter. The digital console gets features like gear position indicator, as well as real-time and average fuel economy read-outs, distance to empty along with the regular speedometer, odometer readings. The updated CB125F also features a standard start-stop system, which was not present in the previous model. The Honda CB125F may be a popular model in Europe, but for India, Honda's CB Shine is the most popular 125 cc motorcycle. In fact, the 125 cc, made-in-India Honda CB Shine is Honda's highest-selling motorcycle around the world.

