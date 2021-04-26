2021 KTM 890 Duke Tech3 MotoGP Edition Unveiled

French racing outfit Tech3 entered MotoGP in 2002, with Yamaha as a satellite team. But it was only in 2020 that the team got its first premier class victory with KTM becoming its partner in 2019. The Tech3 KTM team has done reasonably well in the last couple of years and to celebrate the same, KTM France unveiled the 2021 KTM 890 Duke Tech3 MotoGP edition. Only 100 units of the limited edition KTM 890 Duke will be manufactured and it stays exclusive to the French automotive market.

(The KTM 890 Duke Tech 3 MotoGP edition gets a cowl for the rear seat)

The special edition model gets Tech3 MotoGP livery along with a belly pan, a cowl for the rear seat and a new Akrapovic exhaust. But apart from that, the motorcycle stays more or less the same. The motorcycle is built on a Chromium-Molybdenum steel frame with an Aluminium sub-frame, which is stiffly set for a sporty feel. The engine too is a stressed member of the chassis. The motorcycle gets the LC8 parallel-twin engine which displaces 889 cc and makes 113 bhp along with 92 Nm, which is 6 bhp and 7 Nm less than what the KTM 890 Duke R produces.

(The motorcycle also gets an Akrapovic exhaust as standard)

The KTM 890 Duke gets four riding modes which rain, street, sport and the optional track mode. Each riding mode has different settings for throttle response, traction control, ABS, cornering ABS, wheelie control and so on. The special Tech3 MotoGP edition of the 890 Duke is priced at 11,690 euros, which is about 1,300 euros more than the standard model.

