2021 Mahindra XUV700: Everything We Know So Far

Mahindra & Mahindra has officially unveiled its all-new mid-size SUV, the 2021 Mahindra XUV700 in India. Expected to be launched sometime during this festive season, the new XUV700 is possibly one of the most feature-rich and the most powerful SUV from the home-grown automaker in India. While more about it is yet to be revealed, Mahindra has already shared a fair bit about the SUV's variants, features, technology, and engine specification. So, here's everything we know about the all-new Mahindra XUV700 so far.

The Mahindra XUV700 comes in 4 key trims - MX, AX3, AX5, and AX7, offered in both petrol and diesel choices