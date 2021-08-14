2021 Mahindra XUV700: Everything We Know So Far
The new Mahindra XUV700 is expected to be launched sometime during this festive season. The carmaker has already shared a fair bit about the SUV's variants, features, technology, and engine specification. And here's everything we know so far about it.
Highlights
- The Mahindra XUV700 comes with several segment-best features
- The XUV700 features Mahindra's new connected car tech - Adrenox
- The Mahindra XUV700 will go on sale in India around this festive season
Mahindra & Mahindra has officially unveiled its all-new mid-size SUV, the 2021 Mahindra XUV700 in India. Expected to be launched sometime during this festive season, the new XUV700 is possibly one of the most feature-rich and the most powerful SUV from the home-grown automaker in India. While more about it is yet to be revealed, Mahindra has already shared a fair bit about the SUV's variants, features, technology, and engine specification. So, here's everything we know about the all-new Mahindra XUV700 so far.
- The Mahindra XUV700 will be offered in two key options - the MX series and the Adrenox or AX series. While the former is offered in one variant, the latter comes in three - AX3, AX5, and AX7. These variants will be further divided into multiple iterations depending on engine options, transmission choices, and optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD).
- The new XUV700 is built on the company's new global SUV platform - W601, featuring an updated monocoque chassis. In terms of dimensions, the new SUV measures 4695 mm in length, 1890 mm in width, and 1755 mm in height. So, compared to the XUV500 it's 110 mm longer but 30 mm shorter, while the width remains unchanged. The XUV700's wheelbase is also 50 mm longer at 2750 mm.
- In terms of exterior styling, the SUV comes with a new black grille featuring long vertical chrome slats and Mahindra's new logo at the centre. The sculpted front bumper features a wide air intake, horizontal foglamps and underbody cladding. The SUV also gets flared wheel arches that give it a muscular stance, along with a sculpted tailgate and a beefy bumper cladding with silver faux skid plates.
- In terms of features, the Mahindra XUV700 gets new LED headlamps with large twin C-shaped LED daytime running lights. The profile features new flush-fitting door handles, electrically operable ORVMs with integrated turn signals, and 17 or 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. At the rear, the SUV will come with stylish wraparound LED taillamps.
- Inside, the XUV700 will come with a well-laid-out cabin offered in both 5- and 7-seater options. The MX Series models of the XUV700 come with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch instrument cluster, android auto, steering mounted switches, and Day & Night IRVM. This trim only gets 17-inch steel wheels.
- In terms of gizmos, the AX series models come with HD dual-display units with two 10.25-inch screens for infotainment and instrumentation, with Amazon Alexa Built-In, Wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play, and AdrenoX Connect with 60+ Connected features.
- Depending on the variant, other features include - 6 speakers and sound staging, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, leatherette upholstery, and driver drowsiness alert system and 6-Way power seat with memory function. The XUV700 will also come with an Advanced Driver Assistance System, 360-degree surround-view camera, 7 airbags, Dynamic Stability Programme (DSP), ISOFIX seat mounts, and more. Mahindra is also offering multiple driving modes which include three pre-set options - Zip, Zap, and Zoom, along with a Custom setting.
- The Mahindra XUV700 petrol version gets a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine that is tuned to make 197 bhp at 5000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 380 Nm at 1750 to 3000 rpm. The engine comes mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.
- The diesel option gets a 2.2-litre mHawk oil burner offered in three states of tune. The first option is tuned to churn out 153 bhp at 3750 rpm and develop a peak torque of 360 Nm at 1500 to 2800 rpm, while mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. There's a more powerful option as well which makes 182 bhp at 3500 rpm. This version is offered with the option of both - a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic torque. While the former offers a peak torque of 420 Nm at 1600 to 2800 rpm, the automatic option, which also comes All-Wheel Drive (AWD), develops 450 Nm at 1750 to 2800 rpm.