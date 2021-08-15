Mahindra XUV700 SUV: Variants Explained
- The Mahindra XUV700 comes with several segment-best features
- The Mahindra XUV700 is offered in two series - MX and AdrenoX
- The flagship SUV comes in both petrol and diesel engine options
The all-new Mahindra XUV700 has finally gone on sale in India. Prices of the flagship SUV starts from Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). For now, Mahindra has only announced prices for select variants of the SUV. It is the brand's flagship offering replacing the existing Mahindra XUV500. The SUV will come with a choice of petrol and diesel engines - a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel (two states of tune). Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.
Mahindra is offering the XUV700 SUV in two series - MX and AdrenoX (AX), wherein the latter is further classified into three variants - AX3, AX5 and AX7. Here's a quick breakdown of what each variant has to offer.
Mahindra XUV700 MX Variant:
Mahindra has announced prices of the lower trims while the remaining variants will be launched in the coming weeks. The base MX petrol variant is priced at Rs. 11.99 lakh, whereas the MX diesel costs Rs. 12.49 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). The MX trim of the XUV700 comes loaded with these features:
8-inch Infotainment system
7-inch Instrument Cluster
Android Auto
Smart Door handles
LED Taillamp
Steering mounted Switches
Power Adjust ORVM with Turn Indicator
Day-Night IRVM
17-inch Steel Wheels
Mahindra XUV700 AX3 Variant:
The AX3 petrol trim of the Mahindra XUV700 is priced at Rs. 13.99 lakh. Prices of the AX3 diesel trim are yet to be revealed. In addition to all the features from the base MX trim, the AX3 variant will also get:
Dual HD 10.25-inch Infotainment and 10.25-inch Digital Cluster
Amazon Alexa Built-In
Wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play
AdrenoX Connect with 60+ Connected features
6 Speakers and Sound Staging
LED DRL and front fog lamps
17-inch Steel Wheels with covers
Mahindra XUV500 AX5 Variant:
The AX5 petrol trim has been priced at Rs. 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). In addition to all the features from the AX3 trim, the AX5 variant also adds:
Skyroof
17-inch Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
Curtain Airbags
LED Clear-view Headlamps
Sequential turn indicators
Cornering lamps
Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Variant:
The Indian automaker will announce prices of the range-topping AX7 variants very soon. In addition to all the features from the AX5 trim, the AX7 trim gets:
Advanced Driver Assistance System
Driver Drowsiness Alert
Smart Clean Zone
Dual Zone Climate Control
18-inch Diamond Cut Alloy
Leatherette Seat
Leather Steering & Gear lever
6-Way Power seat with Memory
Side Airbags
Do note, Mahindra will reveal details about optional packs at a later date. It includes features such as Immersive 3D Sound by Sony, electrically-deployed Smart Door Handles, 360 Surround View, Blind View Monitoring, Electronic Park Brake and Wireless Charging.