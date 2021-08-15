Mahindra XUV700 SUV: Variants Explained

The all-new Mahindra XUV700 has finally gone on sale in India. Prices of the flagship SUV starts from Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). For now, Mahindra has only announced prices for select variants of the SUV. It is the brand's flagship offering replacing the existing Mahindra XUV500. The SUV will come with a choice of petrol and diesel engines - a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel (two states of tune). Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.

The Mahindra XUV700 is the first model to get the company's new Twin Peaks logo.

Mahindra is offering the XUV700 SUV in two series - MX and AdrenoX (AX), wherein the latter is further classified into three variants - AX3, AX5 and AX7. Here's a quick breakdown of what each variant has to offer.

Mahindra XUV700 MX Variant:

Mahindra has announced prices of the lower trims while the remaining variants will be launched in the coming weeks. The base MX petrol variant is priced at Rs. 11.99 lakh, whereas the MX diesel costs Rs. 12.49 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). The MX trim of the XUV700 comes loaded with these features:

8-inch Infotainment system

7-inch Instrument Cluster

Android Auto

Smart Door handles

LED Taillamp

Steering mounted Switches

Power Adjust ORVM with Turn Indicator

Day-Night IRVM

17-inch Steel Wheels

The more feature-packed AX series will be offered in three trim options

Mahindra XUV700 AX3 Variant:

The AX3 petrol trim of the Mahindra XUV700 is priced at Rs. 13.99 lakh. Prices of the AX3 diesel trim are yet to be revealed. In addition to all the features from the base MX trim, the AX3 variant will also get:

Dual HD 10.25-inch Infotainment and 10.25-inch Digital Cluster

Amazon Alexa Built-In

Wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play

AdrenoX Connect with 60+ Connected features

6 Speakers and Sound Staging

LED DRL and front fog lamps

17-inch Steel Wheels with covers

Mahindra XUV500 AX5 Variant:

The AX5 petrol trim has been priced at Rs. 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). In addition to all the features from the AX3 trim, the AX5 variant also adds:

Skyroof

17-inch Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels

Curtain Airbags

LED Clear-view Headlamps

Sequential turn indicators

Cornering lamps

The XUV700 will come with Mahindra's new logo, a new grille flanked by new LED headlamps and twin C-shaped LED daytime running lights

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Variant:

The Indian automaker will announce prices of the range-topping AX7 variants very soon. In addition to all the features from the AX5 trim, the AX7 trim gets:

Advanced Driver Assistance System

Driver Drowsiness Alert

Smart Clean Zone

Dual Zone Climate Control

18-inch Diamond Cut Alloy

Leatherette Seat

Leather Steering & Gear lever

6-Way Power seat with Memory

Side Airbags

Do note, Mahindra will reveal details about optional packs at a later date. It includes features such as Immersive 3D Sound by Sony, electrically-deployed Smart Door Handles, 360 Surround View, Blind View Monitoring, Electronic Park Brake and Wireless Charging.