2021 MG Hector Petrol CVT Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 16.52 Lakh

The new MG Hector and Hector Plus petrol CVT is offered on the Smart and Sharp variants and is available at the same price point as the DCT trims.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
The 2021 MG Hector and the Hector Plus get a CVT that will be sold alongside the DCT expand View Photos
Highlights

  • The MG Hector and Hector Plus now get a CVT gearbox as an option
  • The CVT unit is available with the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine
  • The CVT and DCT variants are available at same price point

MG Motor India has expanded the Hector line-up with the addition of a CVT automatic gearbox on the SUV in the country. The 2021 MG Hector and Hector Plus facelifts were launched in India in January this year with cosmetic and feature upgrades, and now the option of a new transmission aims to bring more convenience to owners. The new Hector and Hector Plus CVT will be sold alongside the DCT variants with the petrol engine. Prices for the 2021 MG Hector petrol CVT starts at ₹ 16.52 lakh for the Smart trim, going up to ₹ 18.10 lakh for the Sharp trim. Meanwhile, prices for the 2021 MG Hector Plus petrol CVT starts at ₹ 17.22 lakh for the Smart trim and goes up to ₹ 18.90 lakh for the Sharp trim.

Also Read: 2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India

d1h030g4

2021 MG Hector range prices

Compared to the MG Hector and the Hector Plus DCT petrol, the new CVT is offered at the same price point. In terms of driving experience though, the CVT promises better comfort, fuel efficiency and a smoother driving experience overall and will be targeted at buyers that want to the Hector SUV more often in the city, especially in crawling traffic conditions. On the other hand, the MG Hector DCT offers a more engaging drive. The MG Hector and the Hector Plus comes with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 141 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque.

0 Comments

Barring the addition of the new CVT option, there aren't any changes on the 2021 MG Hector and Hector Plus petrol CVT. The model has already received a cosmetic refresh with a new grille, revised bumper and larger alloy wheels. The cabin too gets a new dual-tone option, along with features like wireless charging, ventilated front seats, and an updated MG iSmart mobile app. The new CVT variants will take on the Tata Harrier and Safari, Mahindra XUV500, Jeep Compass facelift and the likes in the segment.

Research on MG Hector

