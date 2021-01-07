2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 12.89 Lakh

language dropdown

MG Motor India kicks off 2021 by launching the 2021 MG Hector facelift. The Hector has been an important part of MG's run in India and has done consistently well since its launch. The Hector facelift gets subtle updates for 2021.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The 2021 MG Hector facelift gets subtle updates to the exterior expand View Photos
The 2021 MG Hector facelift gets subtle updates to the exterior

Highlights

  • The 2021 MG Hector facelift goes on sale in India
  • It get subtle updates to the exterior, interior & features
  • It goes against the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and Tata Harrier

The 2021 MG Hector facelift has been launched in India and prices for the SUV start at ₹ 12.89 lakh, going up to ₹ 18.32 lakh for the 5-seater variant. The prices for the 2021 Hector Plus 6-seater start at ₹ 15.99 lakh and go up to ₹ 19.12 lakh. Along with the facelift, MG also launched the 7-seater Hector Plus, whose prices start at ₹ 13.34 lakh and go up to ₹ 18.32 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India. The Hector has been an important part of MG's run in India and has done consistently well since it was launched about 18 months ago. MG says it has sold over 40,000 units of the Hector in India so far. For 2021, the Hector gets updates to the exterior and interior of the SUV, adding a sense of freshness to the overall looks. The Hector is still the best-selling SUV from MG Motor India and the company will be rolling out a new 7-seater model in the country very soon.

Also Read: 2021 MG Hector Facelift Launch Highlights

num1937o

(The chrome-stud pattern on the grille is a new design, inspired from the ZS EV)

In terms of exterior design, the Hector facelift gets a new chrome-stud pattern on the grille up front. The pattern is also seen on the ZS EV and it looks good on the Hector as well. Plus, the skid plate on the front and rear bumpers are now finished in gunmetal grey as opposed to a satin finish on the pre-facelift model. The profile of the SUV shows newly-designed alloy wheels which are now 18-inchers instead of 17-inch units on the pre-facelift model.

2lqklank

(The Hector facelift now gets newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels)

Newsbeep

Although they still look a tad small on the SUV. At the rear, the only change is the new black tailgate applique that joins the taillights instead of the earlier chrome strip. Plus, the Hector facelift also gets dual-tone exterior colour options.

Also Read: 2021 MG Hector Reaches Dealerships Ahead Of Launch

mb914bt

(The cabin the 2021 Hector now gets an option of Champagne-Black colour scheme)

The big change in the cabin is that the interior can now be specified in dual-tone champagne-gold colour option along with the existing all-black scheme as well. There is a new wireless mobile phone charger and the front seats get three-step ventilation system, both are new features on the SUV. The layout and rest of the features stay the same. And yes, the Hector facelift now gets ambient lighting with the Champagne-Black interior colour option.

gapoibqg

(The layout of the dashboard stays the same as before. The 10.4-inch touchscreen stays the same too but the i-Smart software has been updated. Now it recognises 'Hinglish' voice commands as well)

The 10.4-inch touchscreen stays the same as well, but MG's i-Smart system has been updated as well. The party-piece is that the i-SMart system now understands 'Hinglish' voice commands, which the company says is an industry first. The system understands about 35-odd Hinglish commands such as 'Hello MG, AC chalao', 'Hello MG, sunroof kholo', 'Hello MG, Radio Bajao' and so on. The Hector gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, hill-hold assist and other safety features.

Also Read: Exclusive: MG Hector Facelift Key Details Revealed

65kimb4c

(The 2021 Hector continues to go up against the likes of the Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta)

In terms of engine options, the 2021 Hector continues to get the same existing 1.5-litre petrol motors along with a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol and petrol-hybrid versions make 141 bhp and 250 Nm torque and are paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional DCT automatic for the petrol-only version. The diesel engine, on the other hand, makes 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

0 Comments

The MG Hector facelift continues to go up against the likes of Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, Renault Duster and the likes.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India
Jaguar I-Pace Lands On Indian Shores
Jaguar I-Pace Lands On Indian Shores
Production-Spec Vision IN-Based SUV For India Christened Skoda Kushaq
Production-Spec Vision IN-Based SUV For India Christened Skoda Kushaq
MG Hector Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
MG Hector Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki Z H2 SE Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.9 Lakh
Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki Z H2 SE Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.9 Lakh
Dakar Rally 2021: CS Santosh Out Of Dakar Following Crash In Stage 4
Dakar Rally 2021: CS Santosh Out Of Dakar Following Crash In Stage 4
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
Jaguar I-Pace Lands On Indian Shores
Jaguar I-Pace Lands On Indian Shores
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India
Production-Spec Vision IN-Based SUV For India Christened Skoda Kushaq
Production-Spec Vision IN-Based SUV For India Christened Skoda Kushaq
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries, Prices
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries, Prices
Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki Z H2 SE Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.9 Lakh
Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki Z H2 SE Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.9 Lakh
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil: Features, Specifications, Images, Prices
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil: Features, Specifications, Images, Prices
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift vs MG Gloster vs Ford Endeavour vs Mahindra Alturas G4: Price Comparison
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift vs MG Gloster vs Ford Endeavour vs Mahindra Alturas G4: Price Comparison
Dakar Rally 2021: CS Santosh Out Of Dakar Following Crash In Stage 4
Dakar Rally 2021: CS Santosh Out Of Dakar Following Crash In Stage 4
Ducati India To Launch 12 Motorcycles In 2021
Ducati India To Launch 12 Motorcycles In 2021
Electric Two-Wheelers Sales In India Sees Decline Of 5.46 Per Cent In 2020
Electric Two-Wheelers Sales In India Sees Decline Of 5.46 Per Cent In 2020
2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Launched; Priced At Rs. 11.19 Lakh
2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Launched; Priced At Rs. 11.19 Lakh
Toyota Fortuner Facelift 2021: Variants Explained
Toyota Fortuner Facelift 2021: Variants Explained
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: All You Need To Know
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: All You Need To Know
Kia Reveals New Logo; To Announce Global Product Line-up In January
Kia Reveals New Logo; To Announce Global Product Line-up In January
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries, Prices
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries, Prices
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil Today: What To Expect
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil Today: What To Expect
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil: Features, Specifications, Images, Prices
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil: Features, Specifications, Images, Prices
MG Hector Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
MG Hector Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
MG Hector

MG Hector

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 12.9 - 18.33 Lakh
EMI Starts
26,7749% / 5 yrs
SUV
Petrol , Diesel , Hybrid
Automatic , Manual
14 - 17.4 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
MG Hector Plus Review, Mercedes-Benz GLS Features
19:06
MG Hector Plus Review, Mercedes-Benz GLS Features
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 25-Jul-20 05:09 PM IST
2020 MG Hector Plus Review
12:09
2020 MG Hector Plus Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Jul-20 12:00 PM IST
MG Hector Plus, Suzuki Milestone, Bajaj Avenger Street 160
03:35
MG Hector Plus, Suzuki Milestone, Bajaj Avenger Street 160
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 13-Jul-20 09:05 PM IST
MG Hector Plus Launch, Kia Connected Cars, 2020 Vespa VXL, SXL
03:48
MG Hector Plus Launch, Kia Connected Cars, 2020 Vespa VXL, SXL
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Jul-20 08:39 PM IST
Honda City Launch, MG Hector Plus Bookings, Hyundai Tucson Facelift
04:35
Honda City Launch, MG Hector Plus Bookings, Hyundai Tucson Facelift
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Jul-20 08:19 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Sales, Skoda Superb, MG Hector Ambulance
02:43
Maruti Suzuki Sales, Skoda Superb, MG Hector Ambulance
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 01-May-20 06:52 PM IST
MG Hector Diesel BS6 Prices, Mercedes-Benz EQC Launch, India's Fuel Consumption
03:13
MG Hector Diesel BS6 Prices, Mercedes-Benz EQC Launch, India's Fuel Consumption
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Apr-20 08:29 PM IST
MG Hector Plus First Look
02:21
MG Hector Plus First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Feb-20 01:08 PM IST
MG Hector Production Milestone, Toyota EV, Honda Offers
02:41
MG Hector Production Milestone, Toyota EV, Honda Offers
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Oct-19 06:35 PM IST
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks
15:08
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Sep-19 05:35 PM IST
Hector Bootspace
Hector Bootspace
Hector Door Handle Lock
Hector Door Handle Lock
Hector Foglamp
Hector Foglamp
Hector Front Grill
Hector Front Grill
Hector Headlight
Hector Headlight
Hector Mirror
Hector Mirror
Hector R17 Dual Tone Machined Alloy Wheels
Hector R17 Dual Tone Machined Alloy Wheels
Hector Shark Fin Antenna
Hector Shark Fin Antenna
Hector Silver Finish Roof Rails
Hector Silver Finish Roof Rails
Hector Strip Side On Body Cladding
Hector Strip Side On Body Cladding
Hector Sunroof Opening
Hector Sunroof Opening
Hector Taillight
Hector Taillight
Hector 7 Colored Digital Multi Info Display
Hector 7 Colored Digital Multi Info Display
Hector Ambient Light
Hector Ambient Light
Hector Cruise Control
Hector Cruise Control
Hector Infinitys Premium Sound System
Hector Infinitys Premium Sound System
Hector Interior Lamps
Hector Interior Lamps
Hector Leather Driver Armrest
Hector Leather Driver Armrest
Hector Leather Seats
Hector Leather Seats
Hector Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Hector Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Hector Telescopic Wheel
Hector Telescopic Wheel
Gib 300x600
x
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries, Prices
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries, Prices
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil Today: What To Expect
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil Today: What To Expect
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil: Features, Specifications, Images, Prices
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil: Features, Specifications, Images, Prices
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities