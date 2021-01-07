2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh

The 2021 MG Hector facelift has been launched in India and prices for the SUV start at ₹ 12.89 lakh, going up to ₹ 18.32 lakh for the 5-seater variant. The prices for the 2021 Hector Plus 6-seater start at ₹ 15.99 lakh and go up to ₹ 19.12 lakh. Along with the facelift, MG also launched the 7-seater Hector Plus, whose prices start at ₹ 13.34 lakh and go up to ₹ 18.32 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India. The Hector has been an important part of MG's run in India and has done consistently well since it was launched about 18 months ago. MG says it has sold over 40,000 units of the Hector in India so far. For 2021, the Hector gets updates to the exterior and interior of the SUV, adding a sense of freshness to the overall looks. The Hector is still the best-selling SUV from MG Motor India and the company will be rolling out a new 7-seater model in the country very soon.

(The chrome-stud pattern on the grille is a new design, inspired from the ZS EV)

In terms of exterior design, the Hector facelift gets a new chrome-stud pattern on the grille up front. The pattern is also seen on the ZS EV and it looks good on the Hector as well. Plus, the skid plate on the front and rear bumpers are now finished in gunmetal grey as opposed to a satin finish on the pre-facelift model. The profile of the SUV shows newly-designed alloy wheels which are now 18-inchers instead of 17-inch units on the pre-facelift model.

(The Hector facelift now gets newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels)

Although they still look a tad small on the SUV. At the rear, the only change is the new black tailgate applique that joins the taillights instead of the earlier chrome strip. Plus, the Hector facelift also gets dual-tone exterior colour options.

(The cabin the 2021 Hector now gets an option of Champagne-Black colour scheme)

The big change in the cabin is that the interior can now be specified in dual-tone champagne-gold colour option along with the existing all-black scheme as well. There is a new wireless mobile phone charger and the front seats get three-step ventilation system, both are new features on the SUV. The layout and rest of the features stay the same. And yes, the Hector facelift now gets ambient lighting with the Champagne-Black interior colour option.

(The layout of the dashboard stays the same as before. The 10.4-inch touchscreen stays the same too but the i-Smart software has been updated. Now it recognises 'Hinglish' voice commands as well)

The 10.4-inch touchscreen stays the same as well, but MG's i-Smart system has been updated as well. The party-piece is that the i-SMart system now understands 'Hinglish' voice commands, which the company says is an industry first. The system understands about 35-odd Hinglish commands such as 'Hello MG, AC chalao', 'Hello MG, sunroof kholo', 'Hello MG, Radio Bajao' and so on. The Hector gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, hill-hold assist and other safety features.

(The 2021 Hector continues to go up against the likes of the Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta)

In terms of engine options, the 2021 Hector continues to get the same existing 1.5-litre petrol motors along with a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol and petrol-hybrid versions make 141 bhp and 250 Nm torque and are paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional DCT automatic for the petrol-only version. The diesel engine, on the other hand, makes 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

The MG Hector facelift continues to go up against the likes of Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, Renault Duster and the likes.

